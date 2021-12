NEW ORLEANS — In our series Tremé : Death of a neighborhood, survival of a culture, we look back at how federal and local policy transformed America’s oldest black community into one that is barely recognizable to those who were born and raised on the streets that gave us America’s original art form. From urban renewal to the building of the Claiborne overpass, block by block the community became barely recognizable to those who remembered towering oak trees, jazz clubs, or as the owner of the Tremé petite museum Alvin Jackson says, the “raison d'être.” To many, the blocks within Tremé are sacred ground, grounds community activists have fought to maintain for decades.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO