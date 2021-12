As so many of us in this country pause to celebrate Thanksgiving Day, it seems like a good time to remind all of us that every day should be a day for giving thanks. We should consider how blessed we are as a nation and as a people. While so many of us struggle with such issues as racism, poverty, sickness, and homes and homelessness, we are still blessed. This is important, in spite of whatever problems we might be facing individually or as a society.

SOCIETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO