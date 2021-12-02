ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: How Cases in the Burlington, NC Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBiRHr700 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Burlington, NC metro area consists of just Alamance County. As of November 30, there were 16,671.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Burlington residents, 12.3% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Burlington metro area, unemployment peaked at 13.3% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Burlington, NC metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
20500 Durham-Chapel Hill, NC 626,695 68,331 10,903.4 667 106.4
11700 Asheville, NC 454,351 56,097 12,346.6 871 191.7
48900 Wilmington, NC 288,337 38,340 13,296.9 397 137.7
39580 Raleigh-Cary, NC 1,332,311 177,234 13,302.8 1,305 98.0
24660 Greensboro-High Point, NC 762,063 105,423 13,833.9 1,460 191.6
24140 Goldsboro, NC 123,603 17,444 14,112.9 308 249.2
35100 New Bern, NC 124,786 17,676 14,165.1 220 176.3
22180 Fayetteville, NC 519,101 73,736 14,204.6 846 163.0
49180 Winston-Salem, NC 666,216 99,812 14,981.9 1,166 175.0
27340 Jacksonville, NC 195,069 30,468 15,619.1 272 139.4
40580 Rocky Mount, NC 146,678 23,669 16,136.7 364 248.2
16740 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 2,545,560 422,337 16,591.1 4,498 176.7
15500 Burlington, NC 163,324 27,229 16,671.8 349 213.7
24780 Greenville, NC 178,433 30,292 16,976.7 146 81.8
25860 Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC 366,678 65,855 17,959.9 1,025 279.5

