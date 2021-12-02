ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smart Textiles Market worth $6.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 23.2%

 4 days ago

According to the new market research report "Smart Textiles Market with COVID-19 impact analysis by Type (Passive, Active/Ultra-smart), Function (Sensing, Energy Harvesting & Thermo-electricity, Luminescence & Aesthetics), Vertical, & Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Smart Textiles Market is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in...

Las Vegas Herald

Consumer's Inclination Towards Plant-Based Eco-Relevant Options Due To Lower Levels Of Saturated Fats And No Trans-Fat Is Escalating Demand For FTNF Flavour Market

A recent report on the FTNF Flavours Market announce by Fact.MR elaborates on factors responsible for its growth. The report emphasizes growth parameters such as drivers, restraints, upcoming challenges, and future opportunities. It also lists the names of players functioning in the FTNF Flavours market and the strategies adopted by them to stay put in the market competition. The entry of new players with their motive is also discussed in the report.
Las Vegas Herald

Smartphone Screen Protector Market: Development Trends, Industry Updates with Future Growth, Business Share Prospects Forecast to 2027

The use of smartphones has surmounted around the globe. Their rising usage has led to the development of a number of additional products which enhance the overall functioning of the smartphone device. One such product is the smartphone screen protector that protects the mobile phone screen from scratches and any such damage.
Las Vegas Herald

Increasing Consumer Preference For Environment-Friendly Products Will Support Demand For High-Performance Organic Pigments Market

Organic Pigments Market sizing for chemical, material and additives involves measurement of capacities, and subsequent statistical analysis thereof. We track the companies engaged in production, processing and supply of target chemical, material and additives. Once, companies / manufacturers are tracked - our team of analysts identify the production plants of tracked companies, subsequently discovering the plant capacities for Organic Pigments Market respective product. Since, not all production plants operate at hundred percent capacity, we use the regional and tier group wise benchmarking statistical technique to derive Organic Pigments Market capacity utilization coefficient.
Las Vegas Herald

Silica Flour Market 2021 Expected to Reach US$ 541.7 million and Growing at CAGR Of 3.94% By 2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Silica Flour Market – Global Research Report 2021-2027". Silica Flour Market is valued approximately at USD 541.7 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.94% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Silica flour is a chemical substance known as silicon dioxide and a silicon oxide. Flour is produced by melting materials; powder-like product generated. Superior in purity and consisting of high silica contents, finely ground silica sand is silica flour. The silica sand is processed. It is used in skin treatment, soap, toothpaste and products for painting. The market is driven by increase in activity in the oil & gas sector and increase in demand for silica flour for oil well cementing. Around 30% of cement used for cementing oil well operations consist of silica flour. Crude oil prices have begun to increase since December 2017 and, by the end of 2016, increased by an all-time low of USD 30 a barrel to an average of over USD 70 a barrel for the third consecutive month in June 2018. Furthermore, as per Statista, Sinopec is the top world-wide oil and gas corporation in terms of revenues. Similarly, The Chinese Chemical & Petroleum Corporation, the Chinese government-owned company earned revenues of USD 332.71 billion in 2020. However, stringent government regulations on the usage of silica flour may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
Las Vegas Herald

Hydration Pack Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the hydration pack market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from crude hydration pack to hydration packs with removable bladder. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the hydration pack market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%. In this market, 1-3 liters is the largest segment by storage capacity, whereas trekking and hiking is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growing interest in outdoor sports activities, and increasing interest in trekking, hiking and adventure tourism.
Las Vegas Herald

Fiber Simulation Software Market 2021 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Fiber Simulation Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Fiber Simulation Software Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Fiber Simulation Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. the financial health of the organization.
Las Vegas Herald

Online Trading Platform Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Plus500, Merrill Edge, Huobi Group

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Online Trading Platform Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Online Trading Platform market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Las Vegas Herald

Mobile Advertising Market Thriving At A Tremendous Growth | Mobvista, AdColony, Yeahmobi

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Mobile Advertising examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Mobile Advertising study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Mobile Advertising market report advocates analysis of Applovin Corporation, Avazu, Chartboost, Facebook, Flurry, Google, InMobi, Matomy Media Group, Millennial Media, Smaato, GoWide, InMobi, Mobvista, AdColony, Yeahmobi, PassionTeck, Google, GumGum, Digital Turbine, Global Wide Media, Leadbolt, Moloco, Adperio, Liftoff, Criteo, Twitter, UnityAds, Apple Search Ads & Tapjoy.
