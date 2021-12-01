Biden puts focus on infrastructure amid new virus concerns

President Joe Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated including booster shots as he sought to quell concerns Monday over the new COVID-19 variant omicron. The president described the new variant as a cause for "concern, not a cause for panic." "Sooner or later we're going to see cases of this new variant here in the United States," Biden said. "We'll have to face this new threat just as we've faced those that have come before it." The new variant poses the latest test to Biden's efforts to contain the pandemic, mitigate its impacts on the economy and return a sense of normalcy to the U.S. during the holiday season. Biden spoke Monday about the urgency of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect against variants, especially as roughly 80 million Americans aged 5 and up haven't yet received any shots. But he did not announce any new virus-related restrictions, beyond last week's move to restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries in the region, effective Monday.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO