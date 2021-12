PORTSMOUTH – After a nearly two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Winterfest celebration is back in Portsmouth. Winterfest is a month long holiday themed display – coupled with events, artisans, skating and more – that occurs on Market Street Square. This year, Winterfest runs from November 26th to December 31st. It will officially kick of on Sunday, November 28th with the tree lighting ceremony. The Josh Stewart Band will start off the festivities with live music from 4-6PM. Afterwards, host organization Friends of Portsmouth (FOP) will gather together with local residents to light the large Christmas Tree that anchors Market Street Square.

