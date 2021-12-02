No injuries in Monday crash involving Albertville Police officer

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – An Albertville Police Officer and two teenagers were involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, an Albertville Police officer was trying to conduct a traffic stop when he hit a car being driven by a teenager on U.S 431 near Martling Road.

ALEA initially said there were four teens in the car the officer hit – the driver and three passengers; all suffered no injuries.

In an update Thursday afternoon, however, ALEA said there was only one teen passenger in the car. Both suffered no injuries.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate.

