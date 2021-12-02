ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Woman arrested for stealing 10 firearms from Louisiana home

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YfgBa_0dBiQ5JR00

WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Thursday, November 25, 2021, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of Dan Lenard Road in reference to a burglary. The victim stated that the door of their residence was forced open and several firearms were missing.

After deputies performed an investigation of the incident, 29-year-old Samantha Faye Simon was located and interviewed on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

During the interview, Simon stated that she drove another participant to the residence, then entered the home and exited with a laundry basket filled with firearms. Simon continued by stating she and the other participant left the residence and she later pawned three of the 10 firearms taken during the burglary.

Simon was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Simple Burglary and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 25

Mary Delgado
5d ago

bye chick bye 🤣🤣🤣 I know someone who stole some firearms in 2017. He did almost 5 flat and is still on paper 😬🙃 I love you son 😉 🥰 just sharing some knowledge to the ones who think they can get away with anything.

Reply
10
Related
WGNO

Mississippi man admitted to another killing just before execution

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man who was executed in Mississippi last month for killing his estranged wife admitted to another killing, and his confession could resolve a 2007 cold case, a prosecutor said Monday. Before his execution on Nov. 17, David Neal Cox told his attorneys he killed his sister-in-law Felicia Cox in 2007 and provided […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
West Monroe, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Kard#Ouachita Parish Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGNO

First case of Omicron variant reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported the first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the state. The case is in a fully vaccinated individual who recently traveled to New York. Officials said the patient was not hospitalized.  Mississippi joins 16 other states (California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WGNO

WGNO

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy