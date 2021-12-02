ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Martin Parish, LA

Stephensville Elementary installs first StoryWalk

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PPqBH_0dBiPs0E00

The Town of Stephensville now has its own StoryWalk.

It's an outdoor reading experience where pages from a children's book are placed on signs along a walking trail.

"StoryWalks are a wonderful way to combine physical activity with literacy," said Charlar Brew, director of St. Martin Parish Library. "This may seem like an odd mix, but it's an innovative way to get people of all ages out walking while reading books."

The project, which will be finished next year, is funded by a grant from the LSU Ag Center Healthy Communities Program. The grant will also install walking trail fitness signs, featuring distance markers, exercise prompts, and health messages, and a community garden in the parish.

Wednesday, students at Stephensville Elementary presented signs for the installation at the town's park. One student from each grade was chosen to participate in the presentation.

"We saw a need in our community, especially during the pandemic, for more physical opportunities that were free and open to the community," explained LSU Ag Center Nutrient Agent Jessica Randazzo. "So we wanted to enhance what were already there in the parks and one of those ways being with StoryWalks. These are funded by the St. Martin Parish Library, but LSU Ag Center also has acquired a grant to provide even more."

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
KATC News

Rayne Christmas parade moved

The Rayne Christmas parade has been moved from Tuesday to December 14. The parade was scheduled to roll at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, but organizers say that rain is forecast so they're moving it to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14.
RAYNE, LA
KATC News

Soil collection ceremony honors lynching victim

"Move the Mindset" honored a Lafayette man who was lynched in 1906. Today, a soil sample was collected from the site where Antoine Domingue was lynched. That soil labeled with Domingue's name was place at the pavilion behind Carencro City Hall honoring lynching victims this morning.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saint Martin Parish, LA
Saint Martin Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
KATC News

Boil order in effect in Coteau

Repairs that were underway in Iberia Parish Government Waterworks District 3 are now complete, officials say. That means a boil advisory is now in effect until further notice. Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stephensville Elementary#Storywalks#Lsu Ag Center Nutrient#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
KATC News

Moncus Park Christmas market

People who attended Market Under the Oaks events have some Christmas wrapping to do. More than 60 vendors were at Moncus Park tonight selling their crafts to visitors. There people were able to find unique gifts and enjoy some live music.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KATC News

An Acadiana Christmas Carol opens at Cité des Arts

Opening weekend for An Acadiana Christmas Carol has arrived at Cité des Arts. The adaptation of Charles Dickens' yuletide story is set in contemporary south Louisiana and follows the story of Ebenezér St. Grouge from a miserly, closed-hearted person to an empathetic, active participant in the world.
PERFORMING ARTS
KATC News

KATC News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy