Mount Sinai Nurses Say Hospitals Are Facing Understaffing Crisis: ‘Morale Is At An All-Time Low’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nurses from Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West held a rally Wednesday over what they call an understaffing crisis at their hospitals.

They say some nurses have quit or retired early because of management’s refusal to announce plans to protect patient care and hire and retain nurses.

“We are at our breaking point. Morale is at an all-time low, and we are losing nurses at an alarming rate,” one nurse said.

In response, a spokesperson for Mount Sinai said, “Nurses are essential to providing the best medical care in the world, and we are confident we will continue to attract and retain the talent we need.”