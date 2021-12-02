Off-duty officer reunites with rescued Waukesha parade victim

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding a man they said was wielding “wooden daggers” and threatened to kill a woman at a Midtown subway station. It happened Nov. 29 at 7:20 a.m. Police said the victim, 46, was on a southbound 4 train near 59th Street when the suspect approached her and threatened to kill her. He also allegedly made anti-white statements, police said. On 11/29/21, at approx. 7:20 AM, a female, 46, was on a S/B “4” train in the vicinity of the 59th St station when a male made anti-white statements and threatened to kill her, while brandishing wooden daggers. Note tattoo on face⬇️. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or ☎️1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/SB1E5PILBl — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) December 6, 2021 The suspect has a tattoo of an ankh on the right side of his face. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO