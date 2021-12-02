ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off-duty officer reunites with rescued Waukesha parade victim

NBC News
 5 days ago

www.nbcnews.com

The Independent

Waukesha Christmas parade: First pictures released of the victims named by police

The five people who were killed in the brutal attack on a Wisconsin Christmas parade have been named by police. During a press conference on Monday, officials confirmed that Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81, had died in the incident that took place on Sunday evening.President Joe Biden addressed the parade tragedy in remarks from the White House on Monday afternoon.“While we don’t have all the facts and details yet, we know this morning that five families in Waukesha are facing fresh grief of a life without a...
seehafernews.com

Local Craftsmen Build Wheelchair Ramp For Waukesha Parade Victims

A team of local craftsmen are helping some of the victims injured in the Waukesha Christmas parade crash. A volunteer crew is building a handicap-accessible ramp at the home of the Perez family. The mother, Romelia, was struck during the parade and will need a wheelchair when she’s released from...
WISN

Waukesha Culver's raises thousands for victims, families of parade tragedy

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Three Culver's locations in Waukesha came together to raise money for the victims and families of the Christmas Parade tragedy. The Main Street and Sunset Drive locations will donate 50% of Wednesday's sales to the United for Waukesha Community Fund. The Grandview Boulevard location is donating 50%...
Kenosha News.com

'Glue me back together': Online pleas to aid Waukesha parade victims

Friends and families of the roughly 50 people, including many children, hit by an SUV that sped through a Christmas parade in a suburban Milwaukee downtown say they suffered life-threatening injuries, with some clinging to life. A young girl who is a member of a dance troupe struck by the...
arcamax.com

Waukesha victim's organs will be donated to survivors of Christmas parade

The final act of a Christmas-loving mother, killed by a speeding car as it plowed through a parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, will embrace the giving spirit of her favorite holiday. Jane Kulich, a church-going Green Bay Packers fan, “died doing something she loved,” her sister-in-law, Shawn Kulich, told People. “Her...
cbslocal.com

Chicago Police Investigate Shooting Of Off-Duty Officer

CHICAGO (CBS) — An off duty Chicago police officer was shot Saturday in the city’s Roscoe Village neighborhood. According to police, it happened in the 2300 block of West School Street around 4:30 a.m. The officer was shot in the leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with non-life...
Sand Hills Express

Waukesha parade victim had previously undiagnosed cancer, husband says

Days after the deadly Waukesha parade crash, the husband of one of the women killed learned from a medical examiner that she had previously undiagnosed uterine cancer. “I was happy to hear that I could at least give my children the thought that maybe a lot of suffering was avoided,” John Kulich told “CBS Mornings” lead national correspondent David Begnaud. “At least give my children the thought that, well, maybe God took her so she didn’t have to suffer. And if I could just leave them with that.”
CBS New York

Hit-And-Run Driver Slams Into Married Couple Leaving Suffern Christmas Parade

SUFFERN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A hit-and-run driver slammed into a married couple leaving a suburban Christmas parade Saturday night in Suffern. CBS2’s Tony Aiello spoke with one of the injured victims Monday. “When I seen my wife sitting there, that’s not good. She’s the only thing I got,” said Billy Danzi. Danzi spoke right before heading to Good Samaritan Hospital where his wife, Donna Raimondi, is being treated for multiple trauma. Surveillance video shows the couple being struck by a driver who sped away from the scene. “You hit two people. You’re lucky we’re not dead,” Danzi said. Danzi said they had just left the Suffern...
sky21.com

Off Duty Officer Makes Drug Arrest

Cartersville Police arrested 27-year-old Ernesto Javier Murillo Betancourt of Cartersville outside of The Local Bar and Grill early Sunday morning for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and obstructing a law enforcement officer. An off-duty officer stated he saw Betancourt trying to sell to an unknown male in the bathroom.
CBS New York

Police: Man Brandishing Wooden Daggers Threatens To Kill Woman On Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding a man they said was wielding “wooden daggers” and threatened to kill a woman at a Midtown subway station. It happened Nov. 29 at 7:20 a.m. Police said the victim, 46, was on a southbound 4 train near 59th Street when the suspect approached her and threatened to kill her. He also allegedly made anti-white statements, police said. On 11/29/21, at approx. 7:20 AM, a female, 46, was on a S/B “4” train in the vicinity of the 59th St station when a male made anti-white statements and threatened to kill her, while brandishing wooden daggers. Note tattoo on face⬇️. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or ☎️1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/SB1E5PILBl — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) December 6, 2021 The suspect has a tattoo of an ankh on the right side of his face. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
