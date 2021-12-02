Abortion Rights Advocates In Lower Manhattan Voice Concerns Over Roe V. Wade Future

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Abortion rights advocates gathered Wednesday in Lower Manhattan to voice concerns over the future of Roe v. Wade.

Wednesday morning, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments of a case that could overturn the landmark abortion case.

It’s a Mississippi law that would prohibit the termination of pregnancies after 15 weeks.

Activists from the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice gave personal testimonies of how important this case is for women’s rights.

“Denial of abortion, forced sterilization and other reproductive injustices have the most devastating consequences for people who are poor, people of color, queer, trans, non-binary and disabled individuals,” one speaker said.

The Supreme Court is expected to make a decision before summer of 2022.