‘A Very, Very Rare Opportunity’: 13 Minnesota Air National Guard Members Return Early Ahead Of Holidays

By Esme Murphy
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thirteen Minnesota Air National Guard members are home in time for the holidays after serving overseas in Kuwait.

They arrived Wednesday morning at the National Guard Base at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Tech. Sgt. Brandon Dahl, who returned a month-and-a-half early, was greeted by his wife, Beth, who didn’t seem to want to let go.

“It’s quite a surprise to be home for Christmas and get to spend the holidays together,” Tech. Sgt. Dahl said.

These airmen have seen a lot of active duty the past two years, including working in Minneapolis and St. Paul during the riots after George Floyd’s death. Sgt. Mark Daigle says it’s all part of being a member of the guard.

(credit: CBS)

“Coming home early from a deployment is a very, very rare opportunity, so we were very anxious, yet reserved,” Daigle said.

In the end, getting to come back early to some hugs and the love of home makes it all worthwhile for troops and their families.

“It’s just really nice to have him back, especially in time for the holidays,” Beth Dahl said.

Some of the airmen did not tell their families they were coming home, and were looking forward to surprise welcomes.

CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: Omicron Variant Detected In Vaccinated Minnesotan Who Traveled To NYC Anime Convention

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed that the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been detected for the first time in the state. It’s the second confirmed case of the variant in the country. On Thursday, MDH said its Public Health Laboratory found the variant in a specimen from a Minnesota resident who recently traveled to New York City. The person is a man who lives in Hennepin County, and had been vaccinated. He said he traveled to New York City and attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from Nov. 19 through Nov. 21. He developed...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: 6+ Inches Of Snow Possible Up North Over The Weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES – Light snow for central Minnesota on Saturday and Sunday night – Winter storm to bring plowable snow up north Saturday & Sunday – Coldest air of the season coming next week WEATHER RESOURCES: WCCO Weather App | School Closings | Live Radar MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The first weekend of December will bring a wintry blast to northern Minnesota, where residents could see their backyards turned into winter wonderlands, with over 6 inches of snow stacked up. Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the storm system will enter the state Saturday evening, moving east along the Interstate 94 corridor in central Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro, particularly the northern suburbs,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘A Boost At The Right Time’: Federal Teams Help Minnesota Hospitals Overwhelmed By COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday a third federal emergency medical team is on its way to Minnesota. A staff of 14 doctors and nurses from the Department of Health and Human Services will arrive at M Health Fairview Southdale in Edina on Friday. The medical teams are providing support during the surge of COVID-19 cases and ongoing hospital staffing shortages. A group from the U.S. Air Force started their work this week at St. Cloud Hospital. WCCO went along for one of their shifts. On the fifth floor of St. Cloud Hospital, Jim James is close to going home after a stay...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz Announces 1M Additional At-Home Test Kits & More Booster Opportunities For Parents

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that Minnesota is offering even more COVID-19 at-home rapid tests and booster shots to Minnesota families. Walz has secured an additional $1 million for over-the-counter BD Veritor At-Home rapid test kits for schools and child care providers to distribute directly to Minnesota families, according to the release. Starting as early as Dec. 6, Minnesota will also offer boosters at multiple state-run and state-hosted 5-t0-11-year-old vaccine clinics, including those hosted at schools. Roughly 35 state school-based vaccination clinics will begin offering booster shots to parents of children receiving their first or second dose in December and the first week of January, said the release. “Today we’re taking another step to meet people where they are and make COVID-19 vaccinations and testing options as convenient as possible for Minnesotans,” said Walz. Additional vaccine clinics will begin offering boosters as planning continues.   More On WCCO.com: School Closings & Delays Minnesota Weather: Schools Close As Bitter Cold Moves In Missing: Joleigha Johnson, 42, Last Seen In Southern Minnesota On Dec. 1 Calls For MPD Officer To Be Disciplined After Video Of Arrest Goes Viral
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘The Right Decision For Us’: More Twin Cities Bars, Restaurants Requiring Proof Of Vaccination

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Omicron variant has created a renewed push for people to get their vaccinations. Additionally, more places are now requiring you to show proof you’ve gotten your shots. “I think for a long time we were waiting for someone else to make the first move,” said Matthew Hauck, co-founder of Fair State Brewing Cooperative in Northeast Minneapolis. Starting Dec. 10, anyone grabbing a beer at Fair State will need to show not just an ID but also proof of vaccination. Variant concerns and ongoing COVID spread in the community pushed the co-founders to do it. “I think we’d make the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Hospice That Opened On Pearl Harbor Day In 1941 Marks 80 Years

ST. PAUL (WCCO) — This coming Tuesday will mark the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. It was the beginning of America’s involvement in World War II. That infamous date also has an interesting connection to a hospice home in St. Paul. “We are all inclusive. We include people of any faiths or no faiths,” said Lisa Sweeney. When a group of Catholic Dominican Hawthorne nuns opened the place now known as Our Lady of Peace, they worked in wards. Only curtains separated patients. But as the years passed, the amenities got better and so did the care. “It’s the hospice...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘I’m Proud’: Golden Valley Police Commander Becomes 1st Black Officer On Department’s Command Staff

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) – A Golden Valley Police Commander is making history. Alice White is the first African American to serve on the department’s command staff. “I’m proud. I’m proud that I’m here,” White said. White is settling into her new position. “They’ve been so welcoming. It seems super genuine,” she said. White spent 17 years with Minneapolis police, moving up the ranks, parting ways with the department as a patrol sergeant in the 4th Precinct. “I didn’t leave the department with any negative feelings or for any reasons that were negative. My sole goal was to gain professional development,” White said. White was sworn in...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Federal Medical Teams Provide COVID Aid At HCMC

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Federal medical teams are at three Minnesota hospitals to help with the COVID-19 surge. One of those hospitals is the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Staff members there are getting help from what’s being called the “Joint Task Force Civil Support” medical team. The 23-member support team with four doctors and a number of nurses arrived at Hennepin Healthcare 10 days ago. Most of them are from Langley Air Force Base in Virginia. At HCMC, COVID-19 numbers have doubled in the past three weeks, taking away the regular staff’s ability to care for other patients. RELATED: ‘A Boost At The Right Time’:...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

