ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

2 More Parents In College Admissions Scandal Will Plead Guilty

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dKTFC_0dBiOvKW00

BOSTON (CBS) – Two more parents will plead guilty for their role in the college admissions scandal .

Dr. Gregory Colburn, 63, and Amy Colburn, 61, of Palo Alto, Calif., agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Under the plea agreement, the defendants would be sentenced to eight weeks in prison, one year of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a fine of $12,500, subject to the agreement of the court. The charge can carry a sentence of up 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

The Colburns were accused of paying William “Rick” Singer $25,000 to bribe Igor Dvorskiy, a test administrator, to allow test proctor Mark Riddell to correct the Colburns’ son’s SAT answers to get a higher score.

Singer, Dvorskiy and Riddell have already pleaded guilty to their roles in the scandal.

Gregory Colburn and Amy Colburn will be the 36th and 37th parents in the college admissions case to either plead guilty or be convicted by a jury.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

White House announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns

WASHINGTON — The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over concerns about China's record on human rights, the White House said Monday. "The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 winter Olympics and Paralympic games given the PRC’s [People's Republic of China] ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki during a press briefing.
SPORTS
CBS News

CNN fires anchor Chris Cuomo

CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo, who was facing scrutiny for his role in the defense of his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while the older Cuomo was facing multiple allegations of sexual harrassment. Jericka Duncan reports.
ENTERTAINMENT
newsnationnow.com

Police to question artist linked to Michigan shooting suspect’s parents

(NewsNation Now) — Oakland County sheriff’s detectives are expected Monday to interview the artist in whose studio James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the Oxford High School school shooting suspect, were found by police. The Crumbleys, who face involuntary manslaughter counts, were found early Saturday inside a Detroit commercial...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

David Perdue joins Georgia governor's race, setting up GOP showdown with Kemp

WASHINGTON — Former Sen. David Perdue is running for governor in Georgia, he announced Monday, setting up a primary showdown with Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022. Perdue's announcement comes days after voting rights activist Stacey Abrams announced that she would run for the Democratic Party's gubernatorial nomination in Georgia. In...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Education
The Associated Press

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi convicted in further blow to democracy

BANGKOK (AP) — Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was convicted on two charges Monday and handed a four-year sentence that was quickly cut in half — in proceedings widely criticized as a further effort by the country’s military rulers to roll back the democratic gains of recent years.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapsed and died after a workout Monday at Santa Anita. The 3-year-old colt trained by Bob Baffert had just completed five furlongs in his second workout since finishing second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic a month ago at Del Mar, according to Craig Robertson, Baffert’s attorney. Baffert said in a statment that the horse suffered a heart attack.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Admissions#Prison#Palo Alto
CBS News

Cruise ship disembarks in New Orleans with at least 17 COVID cases, including a "probable" Omicron infection

New Orleans — A Norwegian Cruise Line ship with at least 17 passengers and crew members infected with COVID-19 docked Sunday in New Orleans, where health officials said the ship was disembarked amid efforts to prevent any spread into the community. At least one of the infected crew members is suspected to have the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Louisiana Department of Health said late Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy