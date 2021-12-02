2 More Parents In College Admissions Scandal Will Plead Guilty

BOSTON (CBS) – Two more parents will plead guilty for their role in the college admissions scandal .

Dr. Gregory Colburn, 63, and Amy Colburn, 61, of Palo Alto, Calif., agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Under the plea agreement, the defendants would be sentenced to eight weeks in prison, one year of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a fine of $12,500, subject to the agreement of the court. The charge can carry a sentence of up 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

The Colburns were accused of paying William “Rick” Singer $25,000 to bribe Igor Dvorskiy, a test administrator, to allow test proctor Mark Riddell to correct the Colburns’ son’s SAT answers to get a higher score.

Singer, Dvorskiy and Riddell have already pleaded guilty to their roles in the scandal.

Gregory Colburn and Amy Colburn will be the 36th and 37th parents in the college admissions case to either plead guilty or be convicted by a jury.