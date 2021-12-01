ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Trauma is a Resident Evil/Silent Hill-inspired game with fixed camera angles

By John Papadopoulos
 6 days ago

RobertoSerraG is currently working on a Resident Evil/Silent Hill-inspired game, called Post Trauma. Post Trauma will feature fixed camera angles, and there is an alpha demo that you can download and play. In this game, you assume the role of Roman; a 57-year-old man who has awakened in...

The Cast of “Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City” On Fan Culture, Video Games, and What Scares Them

Playing a beloved character is a difficult task under the best of circumstance, but it becomes downright unenviable when one is bringing well known video game characters to the screen. Luckily, lead actors Kaya Scodelario (Crawl), Robbie Amell (The Babysitter: Killer Queen) Tom Hopper (Game of Thrones) and Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) were placed in the capable hands of Johannes Roberts, whose RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY manages to stay true to the original material while allowing each actor to bring new facets to their iconic roles. Joined by Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Jill Valentine, the foursome embody siblings Claire Redfield (Scodelario) and Chris Redfield (Amell), future baddie Albert Wesker (Hopper) and new recruit and fan-favorite Leon S. Kennedy (Jogia) with enough reverence and freshness to appease series die-hards and newcomers alike. Rue Morgue sat down with Scodelario, Amell, Hopper, and Jogia to discuss their experience with the video game series, prepping for their roles, and how they hope fans respond to this new take on Capcom’s immortal horror franchise.
The Top 10 Main 'Resident Evil' Games, Ranked

With a total of 15 main entries into the Resident Evil franchise (not including spin-offs), there has been plenty of time for fans to develop an idea for what makes a good game in the series. A great Resident Evil game will find a way to balance survival horror with action-thriller, with a dash of puzzle-solving mixed in for good measure. Put too much or too little of one into the game and it suddenly starts to fall away from feeling like a Resident Evil game and begins to linger into the "generic shooter" genre that makes it rather forgettable. A perfect Resident Evil game will make the player feel like they could die at any moment while simultaneously giving them the tools to think if they play just right, they will survive. Another key theme in the games is a sense of progression in power. Players will often start with a weak pistol, but by the climax of the game, they will be launching grenades and rockets at terrifying creatures created by mad scientists that just don't know when to quit.
Why the New Resident Evil Movie Takes on Two Games Instead of One

Why the New Resident Evil Movie Takes on Two Games Instead of One. Johannes Roberts loves to play with the source material. And in the upcoming Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, he adapts the stories of the first two Resident Evil games. In a recent interview with CBR, Roberts talked about setting the story in the notorious mansion filled with familiar faces and also the Raccoon Police Station, taking inspiration from both Resident Evil and Resident Evil 2. The reason? They let him do it.
#Resident Evil#Silent Hill#Pc Gaming#Gaming Consoles#Robertoserrag#Snes
All Silent Hill Games in Order of Release Date

Silent Hill is a psychological horror series and franchise by Konami. The series has received strong critical and commercial success since its 1999 debut. It is one of the most important names in the survival horror genre. Because of its success, the series has expanded into comics, two films, and...
Home Release Preview: Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

In 2006, American federal agent Leon S. Kennedy is invited to the White House to investigate a hacking incident. During the investigation, he encounters a horde of zombies in a mysterious attack against the President. Meanwhile, TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield uncovers a strange image drawn by a young boy in a country she visited. Haunted by this drawing, which appears to be of a victim of viral infection, Claire starts her own investigation. Claire visits the White House and has a chance reunion with Leon. Together, Leon and Claire investigate the connection between the White House attack and strange drawing and uncover a threat that will shake the nation to its very core.
Technology
'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' Director Reveals Why He Adapts Two Games in One Movie

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City writer and director Johannes Roberts has a simple answer to why he decided to adapt two full games into a single movie: he’s “too greedy.” Talking to CBR about the upcoming film, Roberts explained how he got complete creative control while doing Welcome to Raccoon City, which led him to merge Resident Evil 1’s and Resident Evil 2’s plots into a single script.
Review Roundup For Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City is a live-action reboot of the already established, six-film deep franchise of movies based on the video game franchise. This new recently-released film is an attempt to be more faithful to the source material, and reviews have finally started to roll in. The film...
Here is the launch trailer for Halo Infinite’s Single-Player Campaign

Microsoft and 343 Industries have released the launch trailer for Halo Infinite’s single-player campaign. This trailer may feature some spoilers, so avoid it if you want to experience the campaign yourselves. In Halo Infinite’s SP Mode, the Master Chief returns to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. As...
