Jonah Gadjovich was injured early in the first period of the San Jose Sharks’ game with the New York Islanders on Thursday at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. Gadjovich was skating out to the blue line inside the Sharks’ defensive zone when he blocked a shot from Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson. The puck appeared to go off the inside of Gadjovich’s left leg, and he struggled to put any weight on the leg before he fell to the ice.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO