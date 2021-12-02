ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper makes sure stranded college student gets home for Thanksgiving

By Jack Shea
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tkd3p_0dBiNliH00

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)–   A college student, who found herself stranded while on her way home to Northeast Ohio for Thanksgiving, is paying tribute to an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper, who made sure that she got to her destination safely.

On a whim, Elise Gaffney, who attends East Tennessee State University, decided to take her dog Hank on a road trip to surprise Elise’s family in Hudson with a visit for the holiday.

House from ‘Home Alone’ available to rent for one night only

She made it all the way to Canton, but her heart sank, when she heard an unusual noise as she was driving northbound on I-77 at 1:45 am.

Elise Gaffney (Photo provided to FOX 8)

“My back passenger tire exploded, so you know it was very cold, very dark, very nerve-racking; I was exhausted,” she said.

Fortunately for Elise and Hank, a trooper with OSHP’s Canton Post saw Elise’s disabled minivan on the side of the highway and pulled over.

“I honestly didn’t really know what to expect. I didn’t know that an officer could or would change a tire in the first place,” she said.

Trooper Evan Hill tried to change the tire for Elise, but discovered her spare tire was rusted to the bottom of the minivan. The trooper summoned a tow truck driver to help, but he was unable to loosen the rusted spare tire. However, he agreed to tow the minivan to a garage, and that’s when Trooper Hill offered to drive Elise Gaffney and her dog to her parents’ home in Hudson, some 40 minutes away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wraum_0dBiNliH00
Trooper Evan Hill with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (provided by OSHP)

“I just felt that he went above and beyond,” she said. Elise says after Trooper Hill made sure that she and Hank got to Hudson safely, they celebrated a Thanksgiving holiday that she and her family will never forget.

Elise Gaffney says she wanted Trooper Hill to be recognized for his act of kindness, but realized that she did not know his name or have his badge number. So she decided to call the post commander in Canton to let the highway patrol know how grateful she is.

Missing Ohio National Guard soldier found alive

Elise Gaffney says she wanted Trooper Hill to be recognized for his act of kindness, but realized that she did not know his name or have his badge number. So she decided to call the post commander in Canton to let the highway patrol know how grateful she is.

“You know any number of really bad things could have happened and they didn’t, and I was safe and Hank was safe, and it’s reassuring to know that there are people who take care of other people,” she said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Family’s stolen food truck found in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It was a long, stressful weekend for the Soriano family. On Saturday, their food truck La Poblanita was stolen. Now, they’ve been reunited with the truck which has allowed them to build a life for themselves. Though the exterior, La Poblanita seems in good condition, it’s a different story inside. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police arrest three teens in ‘bait car’ operation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three minors were arrested over the weekend in a “bait car” operation conducted by the Columbus Division of Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The operation, conducted overnight Friday, Dec. 3, involved a vehicle set up as “bait” to catch potential car thieves in the Ohio State University campus area. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dead in South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Police Department said a woman was found shot to death in South Linden Monday afternoon. Police said a call came in at 11:41 a.m. that the woman, later identified last Danielle Davis, 41, was shot inside a building on Clinton Street. Davis was pronounced at the scene at 11:49 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Hudson, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Canton, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Canton, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen arrested after threats of violence at Marion high school

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Marion County sheriff Matt Bayles announced that a male teenager was arrested Tuesday morning in a case involving threats of violence at Ridgedale High School. The sheriff’s office said they received a report around 9:00 p.m. Monday evening that a student posted threats on the social media app Snapchat. The student’s […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Newark shooting leaves 2 in critical condition

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting in Newark has left two people in critical condition.   According to police, just before 11:30 p.m., Sunday, officers were called to a home on Union Street where they found a man and a woman shot.   Both were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.   Police say the shooting […]
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy