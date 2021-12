New England’s small, diverse farms a boon for shrubland birds. For hundreds of years, agriculture has heavily impacted bird habitat in New England. European settlers cleared most of the original forest for agriculture, growing to nearly 75% of the total land use, and creating opportunities for birds that do well in early-successional and shrubland habitats. However, as farms were increasingly replaced by second growth forest and industrial expansion, much of this bird habitat was lost. Today, only about 5% of land use in New England is for agriculture.

ANIMALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO