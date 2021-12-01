ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings, Lions likely missing top RBs in rematch

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 5 days ago

A couple of NFC North clubs will likely lean on their backup running backs to shoulder the load this Sunday after their starters injured those particular joints. Minnesota's Dalvin Cook and Detroit's D'Andre Swift are not expected to play after suffering shoulder injuries in their team's most recent game. The Vikings...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
aledotimesrecord.com

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions odds, picks and prediction

The Minnesota Vikings (5-6) are still in the playoff hunt and need to beat the teams they should beat and no team exemplifies a team to beat like the Detroit Lions (0-10-1). Kickoff for their Week 13 matchup at Ford Field is set for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Vikings vs. Lions odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.
NFL
NESN

Did Refs Screw Up After Lions’ Game-Winning Touchdown Vs. Vikings?

The Detroit Lions earned their first win of the 2021 NFL season Sunday when they scored a go-ahead touchdown as time expired in their Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings. However, the referees on hand might have messed up by ending the contest after Jared Goff connected with Amon-Ra...
NFL
wkzo.com

Lions to spend the week prepping for the Vikings

ALLEN PARK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – It’s back to the drawing board for the winless Detroit Lions. Detroit turns its attention to the Minnesota Vikings, who will visit Ford Field this Sunday. The Lions sit at 0-10-and-1 after their Thanksgiving Day setback to the Chicago Bears. The Vikings are 5-and-6...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings favorites over the Lions on the road

The Vikings are 5-6 and the Lions are 0-10-1 — so it should be no surprise that Minnesota is favored in Week 13. The Vikings head into the Sunday matchup as 6.5-point (-120) favorites over the Lions (+100) in Week 13, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Minnesota lost to San Francisco...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions Patriots OC Josh McDaniels as a coaching candidate to watch should the Bears make a change. He believes the interest would be mutual. Bears offensive analyst Tom Herman said that he is not interested in any college head coaching or coordinator jobs and his preference...
NFL
Yardbarker

Odds Lions Beat the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13

After blowing yet another winnable game against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving, the Lions will take on fellow NFC North division rival, the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday at Ford Field. Detroit already has one loss to Minnesota on the year, having dropped its Week 5 contest to the Vikings, 19-17, on...
NFL
Daily Norseman

Vikings at Lions: Initial injury reports

LB Anthony Barr (knee/hamstring) LB Ryan Connelly (quadriceps) RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) OT Christian Darrisaw (ankle) CB Mackensie Alexander (ribs) CB Bashaud Breeland (groin) S Camryn Bynum (ankle) LB Eric Kendricks (biceps) DT Sheldon Richardson (knee) LB Nick Vigil (ribs) DT Armon Watts (knee) Full Participation. No players listed. We...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Territory Breakdown: Lions Preview

Vikings Territory Breakdown Co-Hosts Joe Oberle and the Star Tribune’s Mark Craig preview the Minnesota Likings at Detroit Lions game. You can listen to Vikings Territory Breakdown weekly on your favorite Podcast platform or watch it on Vikings Territory.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
VikingsTerritory

Our Staff Prediction for Vikings at Lions

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Detroit Lions is ready. Minnesota can improve to 6-6 after Week 13 if they knock off the 0-10-1 Lions, whose highpoint in 2021 was a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The writers at VikingsTerritory predict the Vikings will...
NFL
vikings.com

How to Watch & Listen to Vikings-Lions in Week 13

EAGAN, Minn. – Kene Nwangwu has quickly shown he's a real threat to return kickoffs. In addition to returning two for touchdowns in fewer career games (five) than anyone in NFL history, Nwangwu was involved in Minnesota's first fake punt attempt in four years. He successfully converted at Baltimore in...
NFL
Daily Norseman

Skoldiers - 091 - Lions roar or Viking Rampage?

Mike and Ed discuss the not so disappointing loss to the 49ers, the playoff status, and what the Detroit Lions game could actually reveal about the Minnesota Vikings. Loss to 49er’s likely takes the Vikings out of the NFC North race. Hold some wildcard tie breakers. Possibly a frisky wildcard...
NFL
wkzo.com

Swift and Flowers still missing from practice as Lions prepare for Vikings

ALLEN PARK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Lions are still looking for their first win of 2021 as they host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field Sunday afternoon. Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge and tackle Penei Sewell were both limited in practice yesterday after being sidelined Wednesday due to illness.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#Nfc North
Kansas City Star

Lions, Vikings both desperate for win for different reasons

MINNESOTA (5-6) at DETROIT (0-10-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox. BETTING LINE: Vikings by 7, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Minnesota 6-5; Detroit 6-4-1. SERIES RECORD: Vikings lead 79-39-2. LAST MEETING: Vikings beat Lions 19-17 on Oct. 10 in Minnesota. LAST WEEK: Vikings lost to 49ers, 34-26; Lions...
NFL
FanSided

3 reasons the Vikings will beat the Lions in Week 13

The Minnesota Vikings face a winless team in Week 13 but the Lions can be a scrappy squad. Here are three reasons the purple and gold will win on Sunday. It’s easy to look at this week’s schedule and laugh off the Detroit Lions. Sure, they are the league’s only winless team at 0-10-1, but they also pushed the Minnesota Vikings to the limit in their first meeting this year with a last-minute field goal making the difference in the game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings vs. Lions: Three matchups to watch

The Vikings can get back to .500 this week against an NFC North rival. Minnesota plays Detroit in Week 13. The Vikings are favored for a reason: Minnesota won last time against Detroit and the Lions have zero victories thus far. The Vikings have a decent chance of getting their...
NFL
WZZM 13

Winless no more: Lions top Vikes 29-27 for 1st W in Week 13

DETROIT — Jared Goff threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired, lifting the previously winless Detroit Lions to a 29-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Goff led the Lions on a 75-yard decisive possession without a timeout after Kirk Cousins threw a go-ahead 3-yard touchdown...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bring Me The News

Vikings downgrade Eric Kendricks to out against Lions

The Minnesota Vikings defense took another hit as they have downgraded linebacker Eric Kendricks to out for Sunday's matchup with the Detroit Lions. Kendricks was dealing with a biceps injury that was suffered in last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The 29-year-old was in the middle of an All-Pro caliber campaign, leading the Vikings with 109 total tackles on the season and grading third among qualifying linebackers in Pro Football Focus's coverage grades.
NFL
detroitlions.com

RECAP: Lions vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions are winless no more. Players and coaches talked all week about needing to learn how to finish games to notch that first victory. Sunday, they finally figured it out, putting together an epic two-minute drive, culminating in an 11-yard Jared Goff to Amon-Ra-St. Brown touchdown as time expired, to give the Lions a 29-27 come-from-behind win for their first victory of the season.
NFL
defector.com

Lions Overcome Being The Lions, Clump Dog Their Way To Victory Over Vikings

I just cannot believe that the Lions did not lose after what they pulled on fourth down with four minutes left in Sunday’s game against the Vikings. Somehow, Detroit had scratched and clawed its way into a 23-21 lead. But as they faced down fourth-and-1 on their own 28, head coach Dan Campbell made the stunning decision to go for it. Normally, I’d be in favor of such boldness, and the math was technically on Campbell’s side. But 10 games of watching Jared Goff struggle to perform the duties of a quarterback—or even just seeing the interception he had thrown on the previous drive—should have been enough to convince even the most hard-line analytics guy that perhaps this is not the time nor the place to put the game in his hands. Instead, the Lions did … this. I’d say it was this team finding a new way to lose yet again, but at this point I’ve lost track of all the ways they’ve done so already.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy