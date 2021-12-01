Vikings, Lions likely missing top RBs in rematch

I just cannot believe that the Lions did not lose after what they pulled on fourth down with four minutes left in Sunday’s game against the Vikings. Somehow, Detroit had scratched and clawed its way into a 23-21 lead. But as they faced down fourth-and-1 on their own 28, head coach Dan Campbell made the stunning decision to go for it. Normally, I’d be in favor of such boldness, and the math was technically on Campbell’s side. But 10 games of watching Jared Goff struggle to perform the duties of a quarterback—or even just seeing the interception he had thrown on the previous drive—should have been enough to convince even the most hard-line analytics guy that perhaps this is not the time nor the place to put the game in his hands. Instead, the Lions did … this. I’d say it was this team finding a new way to lose yet again, but at this point I’ve lost track of all the ways they’ve done so already.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO