It’s December? These Bay Area cities reached record-breaking temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It may be December 1, but in the Bay Area it sure felt like August 1 as a few cities in the region experienced record-breaking heat.

The following cities have broken records so far, according to KRON4’s chief meteorologist Lawrence Karnow:

San Francisco: 73 degrees

San Jose: 75 degrees

Oakland: 73 degrees

Kentfield: 70 degrees

The National Weather Service tweeted the high temps were a result of “a strong ridge of high pressure parked overhead.”

Other areas that broke record temperatures include the Salinas Airport at 85 degrees, and the city of Gilroy at 80 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will cool slightly Thursday through the weekend, but will still remain above average.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.