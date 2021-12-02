ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s December? These Bay Area cities reached record-breaking temperatures

By Alexa Mae Asperin
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It may be December 1, but in the Bay Area it sure felt like August 1 as a few cities in the region experienced record-breaking heat.

The following cities have broken records so far, according to KRON4’s chief meteorologist Lawrence Karnow:

  • San Francisco: 73 degrees
  • San Jose: 75 degrees
  • Oakland: 73 degrees
  • Kentfield: 70 degrees

The National Weather Service tweeted the high temps were a result of “a strong ridge of high pressure parked overhead.”

Other areas that broke record temperatures include the Salinas Airport at 85 degrees, and the city of Gilroy at 80 degrees.

Latest Weather Forecast

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will cool slightly Thursday through the weekend, but will still remain above average.

