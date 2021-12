Two of the hottest teams in the NBA are on a collision course for Saturday night as the Brooklyn Nets take on the red-hot Phoenix Suns. Devin Booker, Chris Paul and the rest of the Suns have scorched opponents for 14 straight games. But the Nets haven’t been that much cooler themselves, as they’ve won 12 of their last 14 games. This could very well be an NBA Finals preview and a good barometer for where both teams are at right now.

