Los Angeles FC exercise 2022 option on striker Carlos Vela

There’s only one Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, but it seems like the Texas Rangers are trying their hardest to emulate them. The Dodgers are one of MLB’s success stories of the last half-decade or so, having made the playoffs every year since 2013 and winning a World Series in 2020. Their strong player development has churned out diamonds in the rough like Chris Taylor and Max Muncy while also promoting multiple top prospects to the highest level. But they’re also not afraid to be aggressive with money when necessary, finding ways to constantly upgrade their roster (i.e. the Trea Turner/Max Scherzer deal this past season).

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO