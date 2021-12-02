ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Los Angeles FC exercise 2022 option on striker Carlos Vela

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 4 days ago

Los Angeles FC picked up the 2022 option on the contract of star striker Carlos Vela. The 32-year-old Vela struggled with injuries last season and had just five goals in 20 matches (15...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

New York City FC 2-0 Atlanta United: NYCFC move to Eastern semis

On Sunday afternoon, the mix of nerves and excitement filled Yankee Stadium as New York City FC faced Atlanta United FC in their first playoff game of 2021. Ideally, the home advantage for the Bronx Blues would help lead them to a win. However, the playoff curse that plagued NYCFC was undoubtedly on the mind of fans, for the team had only won two of nine games in the playoffs through 2020.
MLS
FanSided

The Texas Rangers are trying to become the Los Angeles Dodgers

There’s only one Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, but it seems like the Texas Rangers are trying their hardest to emulate them. The Dodgers are one of MLB’s success stories of the last half-decade or so, having made the playoffs every year since 2013 and winning a World Series in 2020. Their strong player development has churned out diamonds in the rough like Chris Taylor and Max Muncy while also promoting multiple top prospects to the highest level. But they’re also not afraid to be aggressive with money when necessary, finding ways to constantly upgrade their roster (i.e. the Trea Turner/Max Scherzer deal this past season).
MLB
FanSided

3 moves for the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in a strange position this offseason. For the first time since 2012, they are not the defending National League West champions. They also find themselves with plenty of questions about players who have been faces of the franchise in recent seasons and their futures with the team.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Vela
Person
Eduard Atuesta
Person
Bryce Duke
Person
Bob Bradley
Person
Danny Musovski
houstondynamofc.com

Houston Dynamo FC exercise 2022 contract options on seven players

Houston Dynamo FC exercised contract options for seven players following the 2021 MLS regular season, the Club announced today. The Dynamo have an additional 17 players under contract and enter the offseason with 24 players under contract. Houston exercised 2022 contract options on midfielder Darwin Cerén, forward Griffin Dorsey, defender...
MLS
ESPN

Los Angeles Angels agree to deal with Michael Lorenzen

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Right-hander Michael Lorenzen agreed to a $6.75 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. The Anaheim native spent his first seven major league seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, making 295 appearances mostly as a reliever. He is 23-23 with a 4.07 ERA, 14 saves and 406 strikeouts.
MLB
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Union List 11 Players In Health And Safety Protocols Before Eastern Conference Final Against New York City FC

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Union have run into some bad luck ahead of their matchup in the Eastern Conference Final against New York City FC on Sunday. The Union listed 11 players out due to health and safety protocols in Major League Soccer’s Game Guide on Saturday.  The players ruled out are listed below: Alejandro Bedoya Andre Blake Joe Bendik Corey Burke Jack Elliot Ilsinho Alvas Powell Sergio Santos Quinn Sullivan Kai Wagner Players can be placed in health and safety protocols for the following reasons:  Quarantine due to participating in high-risk behavior. Quarantine related to being a high-risk close contact. Pending COVID-19 test result. A positive COVID-19 test or a confirmed case of COVID-19. Other Illness not related to COVID-19. ESPN reports that the game is going ahead as planned.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy