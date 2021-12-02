Mary Free Bed opens new $41 million rehab center in Saginaw

Mary Free Bed held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new $41 million hospital in Saginaw on Wednesday.

The rehabilitation center says the new building, found on the main Covenant HealthCare campus, contains 60 inpatient rooms, outpatient therapy spaces, and offices for physicians.

“This beautiful and sophisticated new space is the product of the solid relationship between Mary Free Bed and Covenant HealthCare,” says Covenant HealthCare President & CEO Beth Charlton. “Together we’ve dreamed of elevating rehabilitative medicine in the Great Lakes Bay Region, and determination has pushed us through everything from supply chain shortages to global pandemics.”

We’re told the new center is also outfitted with therapy gyms, laundry rooms, private treatment rooms, spaces for classes and support groups, advanced therapy equipment, outdoor therapy spaces and more.

READ MORE: Mary Free Bed early development program helping West Michigan newborns

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube