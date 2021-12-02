ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Mary Free Bed opens new $41 million rehab center in Saginaw

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11mP3T_0dBiNDth00

Mary Free Bed held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new $41 million hospital in Saginaw on Wednesday.

The rehabilitation center says the new building, found on the main Covenant HealthCare campus, contains 60 inpatient rooms, outpatient therapy spaces, and offices for physicians.

“This beautiful and sophisticated new space is the product of the solid relationship between Mary Free Bed and Covenant HealthCare,” says Covenant HealthCare President & CEO Beth Charlton. “Together we’ve dreamed of elevating rehabilitative medicine in the Great Lakes Bay Region, and determination has pushed us through everything from supply chain shortages to global pandemics.”

We’re told the new center is also outfitted with therapy gyms, laundry rooms, private treatment rooms, spaces for classes and support groups, advanced therapy equipment, outdoor therapy spaces and more.

READ MORE: Mary Free Bed early development program helping West Michigan newborns

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
Saginaw, MI
Health
City
Saginaw, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Covenant#Rehab#Gyms#Pandemics#Covenant Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Becca is in the foster care system and needs a parent or parents who will love her

In Forever Home, we introduce you to a child in the foster care system who needs a family to love them. Today we're meeting Becca, a girl with a kind soul and a love of animals. Goodness, God and art are just three things that 13-year-old Becca would like to see more of in the world. We recently met her at the grand rapids public library where she was able to fill out her own personal time capsule. She had some tough questions to answer, like "things I love about myself.” Becca says she’s unique. She also loves to read. But her biggest love might be animals, although she’s particular. She says, “I love all animals except for reptiles and slimy things they're disgusting." But that love is what’s driving her desire to become a veterinarian when she grows up. And she's well on her way. Becca is a great student and says the one thing she truly loves about school is learning new things. Her favorite subjects include science, social studies, math and reading, “basically all of them.”
PETS
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Empty the Shelters event

The holiday season is a time for family and friends but our furry friends may not be so lucky. Animals that are in shelters don't have a family to love or a permanent home to love but the Humane Society of West Michigan is looking to change that.
PETS
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy