Internet

Latest Reddit Update Makes The Platform Feel More Lively

By Tyler Lee
Ubergizmo
 4 days ago

Reddit is home to millions of users, many of whom are probably using the platform at the same time as you. In fact, if you hop on over to a subreddit, you can see how many users are online in the subreddit, but Reddit is hoping to make the platform a...

www.ubergizmo.com

Turnto10.com

Two billion Chrome users warned to update browser over new threats

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — Google is warning two billion Chrome users to update the browser after discovering 25 new threats in just the past two weeks. Seven of the 25 vulnerabilities in Chrome 96 are labeled "high level" threats, according to a blog post published on Monday. Windows, macOS and Linux...
INTERNET
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

How to Find Hidden Apps on Android

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Review

How to Get Internet on TV_

In the US, there is an estimated 119.9 million TV households in the TV season 2018/19. This number includes both smart and “dumb” TVs. As the benefits of connecting these highly-rated TVs to the internet increase, you may find yourself wondering how to get internet on TV. The answer is extremely simple if you have a smart TV. However, if you do not have a smart TV, the answer is a little more complicated.
INTERNET
The Independent

Android 12: If your phone shows a camera or microphone icon someone may be spying on you

Google’s latest operating system, Android 12, has a key feature to make sure that malicious individuals are not accessing user’s camera and microphone.The whole OS update has a whole host of privacy tools such as a locked folder in Google Photos, a quick delete feature to clear Google Chrome browsing histories, and a ‘privacy dashboard’.One of the new additions is an indicator at the top of the phone, in the top right corner of the screen, that brings up a camera or microphone icon if an app has asked to access that hardware.This update means that hackers or hazardous apps...
CELL PHONES
US News and World Report

Reddit to Shut Down Dubsmash App, Integrate Video Tools With Platform

(Reuters) - Reddit is pulling the plug on its TikTok-like platform, Dubsmash, the social network said on Tuesday, just a year after buying it for an undisclosed sum to bolster its video creation tools. The standalone Dubsmash app will not be available for download after Feb. 22, Reddit said, as...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

Reddit Updates Its Camera With More Video Creation Tools: Here's What's New

Following in the footsteps of platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts, Reddit is finally throwing its hat in the battle for short-form video supremacy. In a November 2021 update, the platform has expanded its video creation tools. Here are the updated features that Reddit video creators can use to take the world by storm.
INTERNET
Ubergizmo

WhatsApp Getting Ready To Launch Reactions Feature

One of the major changes Facebook made several years ago was to allow users to react to posts. This meant that instead of liking a post, users could react with a laughing emoji, a sad emoji, a heart emoji, and so on. The idea is that this could convey how people felt without them having to type it out.
CELL PHONES
IndieWire

The Best Webcams to Buy for Zoom Meetings and Live Streaming

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The global pandemic not only changed how we shop, it changed the way we communicate. Zoom and other video conferencing apps quickly replaced in-person conversations, and if you’ve been working from home and want a clearer, sharper picture resolution, you might want to purchase a new web camera. Regardless of whether you’re video conferencing, vlogging, gaming, distance learning, live streaming, or connecting with family...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Update to Shazam makes the app more useful

It is hard to believe that nearly four years have passed since Apple paid a reported $400 million for the music recognition app Shazam. Whether this was a move made by Apple to compete with the Pixel's Now Playing feature is unknown. At the time that the deal was announced, Apple said that it " has exciting plans for Shazam which was one of the first apps in the App Store.
CELL PHONES
Ubergizmo

Twitch For iOS Now Supports SharePlay

One of the features Apple introduced in iOS 15 is called SharePlay. As the name implies, this lets users share certain features of iOS with others so that they can enjoy content together, whether it be screensharing, streaming music together, and so on. The good news is that if you...
CELL PHONES
Ubergizmo

Safari Extension Brings YouTube Picture-In-Picture To All Users

If you’re a YouTube Premium subscriber, then you can enable picture-in-picture mode that will let you continue to watch YouTube videos while using other apps, but what if you’re not? Usually this means you’re out of luck, but not anymore thanks to a new Safari extension called Vinegar that is available for iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers.
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Reddit updates let you see how others are reacting right now

Social media site Reddit unveiled several new features Wednesday that let users immediately see how others are reacting to content in various ways. The changes should give users a better idea of what’s most popular — or unpopular — on the site. The company said they should increase engagement across Reddit.
INTERNET
Ubergizmo

Microsoft Making It Easier For Xbox Gamers To Share Clips

We’re sure that we’ve all had awesome gaming moments that you just want to share with everyone. Maybe it’s finally beating that boss you’ve been struggling against for the past couple of weeks, or setting a new record, or pulling off that impossible shot. If you’re looking for an easier...
VIDEO GAMES
Ubergizmo

Meta Testing A Way To Split Bills Using Facebook Messenger

If you’re trying to figure out how to split a bill when you’re eating out with friends, factoring in service tax, tips, and so on, there are various ways you can do it. However, it seems that Meta is hoping to make the process easier by introducing a bill splitting feature into the Facebook Messenger app.
INTERNET
Ubergizmo

Google Pixel Watch Could Finally Be Happening

For years following Google releasing all manner of Pixel branded products ranging from smartphones, tablets, laptops, earbuds, and so on, many rightfully wondered if Google could eventually release their own smartwatch. Unfortunately despite all the rumors over the years, a Google smartwatch has yet to make its debut. That could...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Reddit introduces host of new ‘live’ features aimed at making it less of a static forum

Reddit has added a host of new “live” features, apparently aimed at making it feel less like a forum.The new tools allow people to know what other members of its community are doing right that moment, which it says should make it “feel more lively”.The new updates come in the form of a variety of new tools and changes to the design of the site.They include new voting and comment counts. That means that the number of replies a certain thread has will no longer be a static number, but instead Redditors will be able to see as the responses...
INTERNET

