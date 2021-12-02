San Jose Police believe suspect in connection with January homicide fled to Mexico
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter Wednesday they believe a suspect in connection to a homicide in January has fled to Mexico.
Police say 41-year-old Oscar Soto, who was in custody in connection to a homicide on January 10, was released on supervised own recognizance release (SORP) and believe he has now fled to Mexico.
Soto was arrested in connection with shooting a man near the 2300 block of Mammoth Drive in the early morning on January 10.
The homicide was the City’s second homicide of 2021.
"This is why dangerous defendants/suspects should not be released on their own recognizance," SJPD Media Relations tweeting Wednesday.
