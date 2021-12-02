ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Twitch For iOS Now Supports SharePlay

By Tyler Lee
Ubergizmo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the features Apple introduced in iOS 15 is called SharePlay. As the name implies, this lets users share certain features of iOS with others so that they can enjoy content together, whether it be screensharing, streaming music together, and so on. The good news is that if...

www.ubergizmo.com

Comments / 0

Related
howtogeek.com

How to Find Hidden Apps on Android

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CELL PHONES
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

How to Spy on a Cell Phone Privately

The secret wish to spy on someone's cell phone can arise in every person. Thanks to the rise of technology, it is quite possible to apply a specific mobile spying application without being exposed. Among the best spying programs that have proven to work efficiently are: uMobix. With the growing...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios#Streaming Music#Facetime
9to5Mac

Twitch launches SharePlay on Group FaceTime with chat, cheer, and more video watching features

Apple released SharePlay for Group FaceTime for iPhone and iPad in iOS 15.1, and the fun collaboration feature is coming soon to the Mac. Apple supports SharePlay with many of its media apps, including Music and TV, and more third-party apps are adding creative ways to work with Group FaceTime as well. The latest is the game-centric video streaming service Twitch.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Android 12: If your phone shows a camera or microphone icon someone may be spying on you

Google’s latest operating system, Android 12, has a key feature to make sure that malicious individuals are not accessing user’s camera and microphone.The whole OS update has a whole host of privacy tools such as a locked folder in Google Photos, a quick delete feature to clear Google Chrome browsing histories, and a ‘privacy dashboard’.One of the new additions is an indicator at the top of the phone, in the top right corner of the screen, that brings up a camera or microphone icon if an app has asked to access that hardware.This update means that hackers or hazardous apps...
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

SharePlay Is Great for FaceTime, but It Might Be Too Late to Matter

SharePlay might be one of Apple’s most confusing technologies yet—at least until you start using it. SharePlay has finally launched in full across Apple’s Mac and iOS lineup, letting you share, via FaceTime, whatever’s in the app you’re currently using. For example, if you’re watching a show in the Apple TV app, you can call up a friend over FaceTime, then watch it together, in sync, using SharePlay. This works for all kinds of apps, including good old-fashioned screen sharing, and it’s ready to change how we interact.
MUSIC
CNET

Want to stream holiday movies with friends this week? Try SharePlay in iOS 15.1

This story is part of WWDC 2021. All the latest coverage from Apple's annual developers conference. As we inch closer to the holiday season, you'll likely start itching for winter comforts like hot chocolate, fuzzy blankets and made-for-TV holiday movies. But if you're looking for a way to share the holiday spirit with friends, you may want to check out Apple's screen sharing feature. Apple's iOS 15 upgrade brought many exciting new features to iPhone users -- Focus mode, real-time weather alerts, facial recognition to safely store your driver's license and other IDs in your Apple Wallet.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
iPad
idownloadblog.com

Adding your driver’s license to the Wallet app in iOS 15 is now set to launch in 2022

Earlier this year, at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, the company unveiled a brand new feature that will allow iOS 15 users to add their driver’s license (and/or state I.D.) to the Wallet app. The feature was expected to launch with the public release of iOS 15. However, that did not pan out, and Apple had to readjust its release window for the feature.
CELL PHONES
gamingonphone.com

Super String: Turn-based superhero collectible RPG is now available on Android and iOS

Factorial Games has announced that the global version of Super String, a new mobile game developed in collaboration with webtoon production company YLAB is now available on Android and iOS devices. Super String is Factorial Games’ first game launch since it was acquired by Pearl Abyss in May 2021. This exciting turn-based collectible RPG with tactical elements is now available in nearly 180 countries on mobile devices.
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

The Best Webcams to Buy for Zoom Meetings and Live Streaming

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The global pandemic not only changed how we shop, it changed the way we communicate. Zoom and other video conferencing apps quickly replaced in-person conversations, and if you’ve been working from home and want a clearer, sharper picture resolution, you might want to purchase a new web camera. Regardless of whether you’re video conferencing, vlogging, gaming, distance learning, live streaming, or connecting with family...
ELECTRONICS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Game Launcher now supports Android 12, non-game apps

The latest update to Samsung’s Game Launcher is introducing some new things with its latest update and has added support for devices running on Android 12. And while you most likely will be running games on the app, after all it’s called a game launcher, there may also be times when you’d want to add non-game apps to your list and with this update, you now can. There are no major changes coming to the app but these things can be useful and important as well.
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

Animoog Z Available Now on iOS and macOS

In 2011, Moog Music brought us Animoog. Its innovative approach to sound design, along with a uniquely interactive touch surface interface, revolutionized making music on iOS. An even more robust iteration of the software is available now, for more devices. Let me introduce you to Animoog Z. From Acclaimed Synthesizer...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Mozilla ends support for Firefox Lockwise password management app, strands iOS users

Mozilla has emailed its Lockwise users to inform them that on December 13, it will be ending support for its Lockwise password management app. Lockwise has two guises: One in the browser itself at about:logins and a separate app for iOS and Android that can become the default password manager for your phone, without needing the overhead of Firefox the browser to start up.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Sony headphones to lose Google Assistant support on iOS from next week

Sony has announced that its headphones will lose Google Assistant support on iOS from early December. The change will affect all Sony headphones, although Google is discontinuing the service, not Sony itself. Google brought Assistant to iOS in 2018, with the digital assistant arriving on iPadOS too. However, the feature...
ELECTRONICS
Seattle Times

Apple iOS privacy settings to change now

Privacy is a central part of Apple’s marketing campaigns and it sounds great in the company’s ads and product announcements. But actually making things as private as possible on Apple devices does require a bit of effort and time. We’ve assembled all the settings you can change on your iPhone...
CELL PHONES
iphonelife.com

Best SharePlay Apps for iPhone & iPad

SharePlay is a feature introduced in iOS 15.0.1 that allows users to share media, games, and more over FaceTime. However, not every app offers SharePlay capabilities, and it can be hard to know which apps are best optimized for this new feature. We've put together a list of the nine best apps for SharePlay to help get you going with this fun new option.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy