Twitch For iOS Now Supports SharePlay

The latest update to Samsung’s Game Launcher is introducing some new things with its latest update and has added support for devices running on Android 12. And while you most likely will be running games on the app, after all it’s called a game launcher, there may also be times when you’d want to add non-game apps to your list and with this update, you now can. There are no major changes coming to the app but these things can be useful and important as well.

