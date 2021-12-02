Grizzlies mailbag: Morant's absence, Jaren's minutes, player-media interaction and more

We’re a quarter of the way into the NBA season, which seems like a good time for our first Grizzlies mailbag since the real games began. As always, I got more questions than I had time or space to answer. Apologies to those who asked but went unanswered. Let’s open the mail:

If the Grizzlies have taught us anything this season, it’s not to assume that what we’ve just seen is what we will continue to see.

Perhaps the schedule has helped the team to a good start in their (thankfully temporary) life without Morant: A Kings team in disarray and missing two starters. A Raptors team missing starting shooting guard Gary Trent Jr.

Up Thursday: A reeling Thunder team on the Grizzlies’ home floor, and a great chance for the first three-game winning streak of the season. We’ll see.

With Morant out, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks will be the three musketeers atop the team offense, but that’s not generally what won in Toronto, where the Grizzlies scored 98 points on 39% shooting. Morant was missed on that end.

While I certainly would not characterize Morant’s absence as a good thing, my observation/hunch is that his absence has been a form of smelling salts for a previously sleepy team defense. It’s less that Morant’s absence has made the defense better — the team had been terrible defensively this season whether Morant was on the court or not — than the knowledge of having to play without his offense has forced a kind of renewed focus on the defense.

If so, let’s hope that continues and carries over upon Morant’s return.

Despite his very presence on the floor being one of the primary drivers of team success, Jackson has averaged fewer than 27 minutes per game.

I think there have been three factors that have pushed those minutes down.

One has been a preponderance of “garbage time.” The Grizzlies already have played eight games with a final margin greater than 20 points (six of those losses, unfortunately). In those games, where the regular rotation was used for three quarters, Jackson averaged fewer than 24 minutes a game.

The second thing is the perception of “foul trouble.” There have been several games where his minutes seemingly have been limited by coaching reaction to fouls, even though Jackson has fouled out only once in 21 games, and that was in overtime.

The most egregious example of this brings up the third reason. In the home loss to Toronto last week, he picked up a fourth foul early in the third quarter and didn’t come back until the start of the fourth. He finished the game with four fouls, playing only 25 minutes despite being the team’s most effective all-around player.

Despite missing most of the third quarter in that game, Jackson did not play all of the fourth, getting subbed out for a few minutes in the middle of the final quarter. I asked coach Taylor Jenkins about this before the team’s next game. He said that subbing out Jackson in the fourth wasn’t about his fouls but about not wanting to play him for too long of a stretch.

Other players, Morant notably, have played full quarters, but the Grizzlies do seem, as an organization, sensitive to Jackson’s workload. Perhaps that’s appropriate early this season, given his injury history.

But Jackson’s 34 minutes in the home win against Toronto on Tuesday tied a season high. I’d like to see him more consistently top the 30-minute mark and for the team to be less reactive to his fouls. Fouling out here and again is no disaster.

There is grumbling. I just grumbled about overreacting to fouls. You’re grumbling (as is the right, if not responsibility, of fandom) about rotations. Being a recipient of grumbling is part of the head coach’s job description.

That said, the Grizzlies performed above preseason expectations in each of Jenkins’ first two seasons, and given the absences of Brooks and now Morant, are probably about at expectations this season.

While he has coaching quirks that sometimes run counter to what I’d want, so does every coach in franchise history. My biggest concern/critique this season would be how far the defense has fallen. I think coaching has a fairly heavy impact there. Watch that space.

Jenkins is in a somewhat complicated, if not at all unusual spot, of needing to worry about both the present and the future, of trying to win games while developing young players, of planting seeds that may not sprout until pretty far down the line. The Grizzlies are building, not “rebuilding” or “built.” That, I think, can make the coaching evaluation murkier.

Emailed question: “One of the (few) anticipated benefits of the JV/Adams trade was expected to be better defense against the pick and roll, especially drop defense, where JV was constantly abused last yr... just from the naked eye, it seems as if Adams is not doing a whole lot better. Do the numbers bear that out? Is there any way to measure the defensive impact of JV vs Adams?” -- Asif A.

I don’t have access to (or at least know how to access) the specific tracking data to drill down on this. But observationally, I agree that Adams has generally been no better, and maybe worse, defensively than Jonas Valanciunas was last season.

Adams doesn’t seem comfortable stepping out to slow down ballhandlers, and in the much more frequent times when he’s dropping back, he’s still too often out-quicked to or at the rim by guards and bigs alike.

Numbers-wise, Adams has been a neutral force on a statistically terrible defense. By contrast, playoff struggles aside, Valanciunas graded out as a net positive on a good defense for the Grizzlies last season.

Per tracking data from NBA.com, though, opponents have shot worse this season with Adams as the primary defender, both in the paint and overall, than they did against Valanciunas last season. It may be that the biggest defensive difference individually is on the boards, where Valanciunas was a monster and Adams has been just good.

Offensively? Well . . . sheesh.

One of the things we seem to have learned about the Grizzlies this season is that the frontcourt parts fit as long as Jackson is involved.

Adams and Brandon Clarke are both so paint-bound that the team hasn’t played them much together, instead playing each with Kyle Anderson, and those lineups have gotten roasted defensively, perhaps surprisingly so with Anderson/Adams.

Santi Aldama is no Jackson, but like him has perimeter skills with 6-foot-11 length. He’s more of a driver/passer than shooter, but the shooting seems as if it could come around in time, and he allows the team another option to spread out the offense without going small up front.

That’s all theory, and the Grizzlies will spend the next season or two trying to make it a reality. I’d say, sure, Aldama has some intrigue but doesn’t seem to be ready, and I’d be surprised if he sticks in a rotation role anytime soon.

I’ve been among the bigger De’Anthony Melton fans, and remain so in the sense that I’d still like his role to be a little greater, but I’m not without my frustrations. After a strong start, he leveled off this season. He’s shooting less than 40% from the floor and his defensive impact hasn’t been as consistent this season.

Jenkins has talked about Bane as the team’s primary ballhandler when playing without a true point guard, but it really has been more a shared duty among Bane, Melton and Anderson.

Melton has a chance to elevate himself in the weeks ahead. He has been good overall in both games without Morant. But I don’t know that he’ll ever have the scoring feel to be that classic offensive-oriented sixth-man type.

It’s Never Too Early to Look Ahead

There’s no mailbag without trade/draft questions. Let’s field a few, saving specifics for the next go-round.

Probably so. No major deal is almost always more likely than a major deal, and any acquisition that would crack this starting lineup would be considered major.

On the wing, it would take a near-All-Star to upgrade on Bane or Brooks. In the frontcourt, an upgrade on Adams would be easier to envision. But there’s a chance that a change could come from within, given how well the Grizzlies have played with Clarke flanking Jackson. It’s also quite possible, perhaps likely, that the Grizzlies return to the postseason with Morant, Bane, Brooks, Jackson and Adams as the starting five.

Jarrett Culver. Is that cheating? Culver’s on a $6 million expiring contract and far down the depth chart. He’s basically there as a potential trade chip.

Among more meaningful players, Anderson and Tyus Jones are also on expiring deals, and there’s reason to wonder about the long-term fit for each.

The Grizzlies have a minus-4.6 net rating this season. But when they’ve had Morant, Jackson, Bane and Brooks — call it the new core four for now — on the floor together, it has been plus-18.8.

It will be instructive to see what Memphis looks like if it can get Morant back and keep that quartet healthy.

I’ve been hinting around this, but while the Grizzlies should remain on the lookout for that elusive wing All-Star, the easier immediate upgrades will be in the frontcourt — where they may not have the perfect dance partner for Jackson and lack pieces that fit together without him — and in the backcourt, where they don’t have a true bucket-getter or sniper to bring off the bench. This team is no longer as functionally deep as it used to be.

The Grizzlies are not yet in a spot where they should cash in major resources for modest short-term help, but this season matters, too. Culver’s expiring contract, and maybe one of their three 2022 first-round picks with it, might be the starting point to go fishing for some kind of instant rotation boost.

Those three first-rounders: the Grizzlies’ own; Utah’s (from the Mike Conley trade); and the Lakers’ pick (via New Orleans in the Valanciunas, et al., deal).

The Lakers’ pick has become unexpectedly complicated, however. The Grizzlies get the pick if it falls to Nos. 11-30, which once seemed like a lock. The Pelicans keep it if it lands in the top 10, which suddenly seems possible.

It’s fun to root for the Lakers to struggle, but the Grizzlies don’t want that to go too far. As this is written:

If the Lakers do crash and New Orleans keeps the pick? The Grizzlies instead would get two future second-round picks (one in 2022 and one in 2025). If that happens, last summer’s already debatable trade will grow even more debatable.

I’d be surprised to see the Grizzlies select three players in the first round next summer and carry them all on the roster, so trading one or more picks or consolidating them to move up would seem a likely move. But it takes a partner to swing a deal.

Beyond the court (but still basketball) questions

No, we’re not to the nonsense yet.

While there are still some volatile ownership situations out there (Sacramento, Phoenix, Houston, in-transition Minnesota), there does seem to be less differentiation in both management approach and competency than there was a decade ago.

Second to luck, good ownership/management is probably the most important thing to franchise success. But I agree with the implication here. For a small market, it’s now a prerequisite, not really an advantage.

Email question: “Do you think players following, retweeting, responding to Grizzlies beat writers on social media impacts how they’re covered? How has it changed over the years compared to a predominantly print and radio coverage era?” -- Matthew F.

Players are people, too, and can follow or interact as much as they please. But the question about how these interactions affect coverage is a good one.

This question is no doubt inspired by a recent social media spat/misunderstanding between Ja Morant and a couple of bloggers who cover the team but usually from a distance. If you don’t know what I’m referring to, it’s probably not worth tracking down.

Suffice it to say that it’s healthy to remind now and again that players are people, especially if you rarely interact with them directly.

I think of my good friend Chris Vernon. Back in the day, Vernon used to be rough on players, often comically so, though it was less funny if you were the target. As he has said himself several times, being around players more has made him less sharp in the tone of his critiques. But to his credit, it has not stopped him from voicing criticism or from being an honest broker about the basketball. (Or from having a sense of humor.) And he has done this while being an employee of the team itself.

One problem of the moment, and we all wonder if it will change, is that closed locker rooms, more infrequent and more tightly controlled practices, and less media travel have all cut down on casual interactions between media and players (and coaches), while social media interaction, with all the limitations, misreadings and poorer behavioral incentives it brings, has become more common.

I don’t think that’s a particularly healthy trade-off, from either direction.

I’m more wary of coverage becoming too fawning or chummy than of it becoming too combative. I think the latter is unlikely. Navigating that line as a local writer/talker covering a local team has always been tricky. More frequent reminders that your subjects may also be your audience — but without actual human interactions to ground those relationships — risk nudging coverage in a too self-conscious direction. We should cover players, not cater to them.

Mean-spirited is one thing, but are you as willing to critique Morant’s defense, or even crack a not-really-mean-spirited joke about it, if he’s going to be tweeting at you? I think celebrating the game and its players is a worthy pursuit, but fawning or chummy or reluctant to be fully honest is not how I want to write or talk, or more importantly, how I want to read or listen.

The NBA is an entertainment enterprise. It exists not only to be watched, but to be discussed, argued over and joked about. Those public discussions do not always need to include the subjects of the discussion, no more than they do for music or movies or politics. I do think the current crop of Grizzlies players is more “online” than their predecessors were a basketball generation ago. When lines of decorum or fairness are not crossed, I think it’d probably be healthy to let more go. Being discussed is part of the job.

The best advice as always, even if I don’t follow it enough and this very mailbag runs counter to it: Never tweet.

There’s More to Life Than Basketball

A few quick questions on other topics.

I’m still a voting member of a film critics group even though (keep this to yourselves) I haven’t written a typical movie review in years. This means that I get screeners and (more often now) streaming links of awards contenders in late November and early December. It’s binge-watching season in my movie year. I’ll share my 2020 findings later this month, but not in this space.

That said, I’ll venture a couple of thoughts: Like a lot of filmgoers, if still apparently a minority, I’m pretty sick of comic-book movies and rehashes of already adapted “intellectual property,” and all of that makes “Dune” even more impressive. The year’s best “big” movie just might be one of the year’s best movies. Another good “big” movie, even if it was a box-office flop: Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel.”

Marvel? I’m so bored by the MCU, but what can I do? ( Sorry, Joe Strummer .)

Highly anticipated contenders I’ve seen in theaters recently that left me a little cold: Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” and another Scott behemoth, “House of Gucci.” I know Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” is going to show up on Netflix any second now, but I do hope to see it on the big screen if I can manage it.

I was in New Orleans for about a day and a half covering the Grizzlies, solo and working, without too much time to explore, but: I skipped out on Pelicans-Nets in the third quarter Friday night to grab a sandwich, chips and bottle of Barq’s at Cochon Butcher. The housemade chips were a little limp, but the sandwich (pork belly, mint and cucumber on thin, crisp white bread) was excellent and so was the vibe, sitting outside on a New Orleans Friday night.

Dining vibes were a little better than the food all around, to be honest, though the latter was good. Lunch Saturday was at Parasol, a little neighborhood bar/po’boy shop off Magazine Street (in the Irish Channel, I think). I ordered the roast beef po'boy because I could remember the Second Line’s Kelly English telling me that’s the po’boy baseline. Their beef wasn’t as good as his. I’d go back but get shrimp. Sitting outside on the corner in an otherwise residential nabe was quite nice, though.

After the Grizzlies game, needing late-night sustenance, I searched options on my phone and found myself sitting at the Junction Bar & Grill, sort of in the Bywater neighborhood, scarfing a cheeseburger, hand-cut fries and a beer at the bar, with an odd but satisfying mix of Brian Eno and '80s hip-hop on the box. A dive, but not too divey. Funky but not trying too hard. Great place.

I’m pretty bad at presents, giving or receiving, and never, ever ask for anything. This is why Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday: All food and family, with none of the presents.