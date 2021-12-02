ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Police arrest Ogden bank robbery suspect

By Kiah Armstrong
 5 days ago

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after he attempted to rob a bank in Ogden Wednesday morning.

Favian Martinez-Ramirez, 29, has been arrested for robbery, obstruction of justice, and parole violation after attempting to rob Zion’s Bank at 2302 Washington Blvd.

Police responded to Zions Bank around 9:19 a.m. in response to a hold-up alarm. Officers learned that Ramirez had entered the bank and provided a note demanding money.

Ramirez left the bank once the bank teller complied with his demands, police said.

Utah Transit Police, along with the Ogden Police Department found out that Ramirez had left Ogden on a FrontRunner train traveling south.

With the help of the Farmington Police Department and Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Ogden police were able to take Ramirez into custody.

Ramirez was booked into the Weber County Jail on Wednesday.

