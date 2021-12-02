ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

No. 11 Tennessee women use 18-5 3rd quarter to beat TTU

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dBiMTjs00

Alexus Dye had 20 points and nine rebounds, Tamari Key added 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, and No. 11 Tennessee beat Tennessee Tech 76-48 on Wednesday night.

Tess Darby gave Tennessee its only double-digit lead of the first half on a 3-pointer to make it 30-19 and Dye scored the final eight Volunteer points of the half for a 38-30 lead.

Tennessee outscored TTU 18-5 in the third quarter to pull away. Tennessee Tech opened the third-quarter scoring with a basket at 9:36 but didn’t make another field goal the rest of the quarter. The Lady Volunteers scored the opening eight points of the fourth for a 29-point lead before TTU made a basket with 7:41 left.

Darby finished with 12 points, on four 3-pointers, for Tennessee (7-0), which plays at Virginia Tech on Sunday. Dye was 10 of 15 from the field.

Anna Jones scored 12 points for Tennessee Tech (2-5). The Golden Eagles were outrebounded 53-27.

———

More AP women’s college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
thedailyhoosier.com

Quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. is in the transfer portal

Four year Indiana quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. is in the transfer portal after a roller coaster career in Bloomington. Penix confirmed the news in a Monday Instagram post. “I’ve officially decided to enter the transfer portal,” he wrote. “I feel blessed to have been able to represent Indiana University. I appreciate the opportunity that was afforded to me by Coach Allen and I’m grateful for his belief in me.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Alabama running back leaves SEC Championship with injury

The thinnest position group on the Alabama football team may have just gotten thinner. Crimson Tide running back Trey Sanders left Saturday’s SEC Championship against Georgia late in the fourth quarter after a 14-yard run. He seemed to take a hit to the helmet, and he subsequently hit his head on the ground.
ALABAMA STATE
thv11.com

Arkansas women use big 4th quarter to knock off SMU

On Monday night, the Arkansas women's basketball team used a big fourth quarter to knock off SMU, 65-58. The Hogs are 4-1 on the season. It is second straight season Arkansas has defeated the Mustangs by double-digits. The Hogs had four players in double-figures. Erynn Barnum led the team with...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Basketball
abc17news.com

No. 18 BYU improves to 5-0, beats Texas Southern 81-64

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Te’Jon Lucas had 18 points and seven assists to lead No. 18 BYU to an 81-64 victory over Texas Southern. Fousseyni Traore scored 13 points while Alex Barcello scored 12 and Gavin Baxter added 11 for the Cougars. Gideon George had 10 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. BYU improved to 5-0 this season and 12-0 all-time against Southwestern Athletic Conference teams. P.J. Henry led the winless Tigers with 21 points. Brison Gresham added 12 points and nine rebounds for Texas Southern, which fell to 0-4 all-time against BYU.
TEXAS STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Big 2nd quarter helps #19 DSU women beat Grand View at Fieldhouse

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 19th nationally ranked Dakota State (S.D.) women’s basketball team returned home for the first time since Oct. 26 Tuesday evening. The Trojans used a second-quarter 21-11 outburst to defeat Grand View (Iowa) 76-63 in a non-conference contest at DSU Fieldhouse. DSU remained undefeated at home this season (2-0 record), winning their 16th time in the last 17 home games dating back from last season (14-1 home record).
kroxam.com

UMC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL USES STRONG SECOND HALF TO BEAT CHAMINADE IN HAWAII

The University of Minnesota Crookston (UMC) Women’s Basketball team outscored the Chaminade Silverswords 31-11 in the second half and cruised to a 56-32 victory at the Shark Tank in Honolulu, Hawai’i. Bren Fox (Jr. Norwood Young America) led UMC with 17 points and 14 rebounds. FIRST QUARTER – — The...
Times-Union Newspaper

Valley Separates In 3rd Quarter, Beats Maconaquah

AKRON – For almost three quarters, the Tippecanoe Valley Lady Vikings and the Maconaquah Lady Braves were locked in to a close, hard fought battle in their Three Rivers conference opener. But a strong third quarter push from junior Kaydence Mellott gave Valley the separation it needed to finish the game with a 61-46 victory. The Lady Vikings are now 2-4 this winter, 1-0 in the TRC.
AKRON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Jones
Daily News-Record

Buffalo Uses Fourth-Quarter Surge To Beat Dukes

James Madison saw a nine-point second half lead turn into a blowout loss Saturday at Buffalo as the Bulls pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 62-45 victory. The Dukes once again struggled with massive shooting woes away from home and Buffalo, led by 26 points from Dyaisha Fair, got going offensively in the fourth quarter as JMU fell to 3-3 as it embarked on perhaps the most difficult stretch on its schedule.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Tech#Ttu#The Lady Volunteers#Ap
247Sports

Live updates: WKU rallies to take the lead on Marshall - 3rd quarter

Marshall and Western Kentucky for a spot in the Conference USA championship game -- what more needs to be said?. Not much, but we still tried anyway. Get caught up from this week then we'll get to any noteworthy pregame items. -------- THIRD QUARTER. - No sign of Grant Wells...
FanSided

Some top 2022 recruits will find Alabama Football door shut

As doors open for recruits in December, they also close. That is particularly true with the Alabama Football recruiting process for 2022. The issue will be the Alabama Crimson Tide will not have room for all the top players wanting to play football in Tuscaloosa. For the Alabama program, that is one of the prices for success.
NFL
thepostathens.com

Women's Basketball: Ohio uses second-quarter run to blow out Florida A&M

For the first 15 minutes of Ohio’s game against Florida A&M, it looked like it was going to be a close contest at The Convo. That was before Ohio came out of a second-quarter media timeout on a tear and turned it into a 98-45 blowout Monday night. By the...
voiceofmotown.com

BREAKING: West Virginia Loses Coach to Minnesota

Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s now official. West Virginia offensive analyst Kirk Ciarrocca has agreed to become the new offensive coordinator at Minnesota, West Virginia’s opponent in the bowl game. The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-6) will travel to Phoenix, Arizona to play the 8-4 Minnesota Gophers on December 28th in...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Santa Maria Times

Dye leads No. 11 Tennessee women past Tennessee Tech

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alexus Dye had 20 points and nine rebounds, Tamari Key added 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, and No. 11 Tennessee beat Tennessee Tech 76-48 on Wednesday night. Tennessee led 38-30 at halftime and outscored TTU 18-5 in the third quarter to pull away. Tess...
TENNESSEE STATE
ABC News

ABC News

469K+
Followers
119K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy