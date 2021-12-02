ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Aggie Square Development In Sacramento Spurs Other Projects

By Rachel Wulff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NrsyX_0dBiMRyQ00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — We are just months away from construction on the $1 billion Aggie Square development linked to the UC Davis Medical Center.

It’s a project that’s drawing other developers to the region.

Matthew Ridgeway and Aaron Anderson own Purple Pig Eats across the street on Stockton Boulevard.

“We both had our eyes on this corner for a while. It was kind of an awesome opportunity that presented itself, so we jumped in as soon as possible,” Ridgeway said.

They opened right as the Aggie Square development was announced last year.

“It was one of the motivators for us, for sure,” he said.

The mixed-use innovation district will add 1.2 million square-feet of research, wet labs, commercial space and housing.

Doug Woodruff with Wexford Science & Technology is overseeing the project.

“The goal of this is to advance a lot of that research but also to bring into the market—companies and capital that want to invest in that research to make it commercialized,” Woodruff said.

Several key tenants have already been identified and groundbreaking is expected in spring of next year, with a projected completion date of late 2024.

“We are anticipating in January a pretty big burst in business. We have a solid following of contractors already,” said Ridgeway.

Building on that, two new apartment buildings will go up on vacant lots a little bit up the road between 9th and 10th avenues. They’ll house 230 units, including ten for lower-income households.

“It’s obviously going to bring a lot of activity coming in that wasn’t here before,” said Anderson, who lives a few blocks from there.

Anderson is glad to see the City of Sacramento and the university offering $50 million in incentives to make it all happen.

The developer says Sacramento is becoming more sought after.

“Where the cost of living is better, where there is more housing availability, where at the same time you have the same level of scientific expertise. We really feel it’s a great opportunity,” Woodruff said.

But this goes beyond restaurants and retail.

“We will probably create somewhere between 3,000 new jobs,” Woodruff said. “Somewhere in the neighborhood of 1000 of those will not require a four-year college degree.”

Developers working now to bring in high school students to train them, bring them into the workforce and keep them here.

“And that will encourage good things to happen in the area,” said Anderson.

It’ll take a few years, but the job projections have them hungry for more.

“That’s a lot of burgers. Hopefully we’ll be able to keep up with it,” Ridgeway said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

California International Marathon Expected To Bring In $10M To City Of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thousands of athletes hit Sacramento tonight ahead of the 38th annual California International Marathon. The race, which took a year off due to the pandemic, is now a much-needed multi-million-dollar boost for local businesses. With 9,000 runners and 1,000 relay-runners in the area, businesses are already starting to see an uptick in sales. It’s not just hotels and restaurants, but other businesses particularly along the racecourse are seeing a flood of customers. Because the course goes through Folsom, Orangevale, Fair Oaks—just to name a few—it’s not only downtown Sacramento that is benefitting from the crowds. With upwards of 10,000 runners in town, the estimated financial impact for the region is in the area of $10 million. This comes from a combination of an estimated 7,500 hotel bookings as well as other forms of tourism and dining. Set to start at 7 a.m. on Sunday, the racecourse is already buzzing with excitement from the runners and their families. For information on which roads will be closed or blocked off, you can read our article, here, addressing these specific concerns.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Popular Del Paso Boulevard Business Closes Citing Dangerous Building

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There is a new call for action by business owners along Del Paso Boulevard trying to get dangerous and blighted buildings cleaned up. They want more code enforcement by city inspectors. One business owner says the problem is so bad, he’s closing. That Guy Eyewear owner Dennis Peterson showed us collapsed ceiling tiles exposing the store’s crawl space above, and stains from a perpetually leaky roof that have led to his difficult decision to close. “This is a jumble of emotions,” Peterson said. The final decision came after the most recent ceiling collapse. “That created a situation that my optometrist decided he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Partnership Engages Foster Youth In Yolo County, Setting Them Up To Succeed

Yolo County (CBS13) – A program designed to improve the lives of foster kids is now teaming up with Americorps to engage youth and expand opportunities for them as they enter the workforce. Nineteen-year-old Amal El-Mansoumi is stuffing stockings for foster youth in Yolo County. She entered foster care a couple of years ago, joining the program’s independent living skills program which operates out of Woodland Community College — and has done so since 1985. “I was a little bit nervous at first. I was a little bit hesitant, because I really don’t like asking for help, but I went in straight...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Yuba County Water Agency Could Ship Billions Of Gallons Of Water To Bay Area Amid Drought

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — California needs water and one local water agency wants to take a big step toward helping counties in danger of going dry. The Yuba Water Agency could sell and ship billions of gallons of water to Marin County through a pipeline across a bridge. This pipeline would be built across the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. There’s no official price tag for this project just yet, but the Marin Independent Journal estimates it could be more than $10 million. Under the transfer agreement, the Yuba Water Agency would sell at least 10,000 acre-feet of water to the Contra Costa Water District...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Business
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Business
Sacramento, CA
Government
City
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Davis, CA
Business
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Renews Interest In Zoo Relocation Sites

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new effort is underway in the search for the Sacramento Zoo’s next location. Sacramento city leaders are taking a look at several sites in hopes of keeping the zoo from relocating to Elk Grove. The Sacramento Zoo is a fan favorite for families, which is why mom Gabrielle Cooper is excited for the possibility that it could be relocated to her South Sacramento neighborhood at the current undeveloped site of the Regional Sanitation buffer lands. “I think there is a good amount of people who don’t come down here unless they live here. I think if it is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

California Water Authority Says Mandatory Cutbacks Could Be Coming

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The State of California says mandatory water cutbacks could be coming after the voluntary restrictions requested due to the ongoing drought made little impact. Now, the state is saving water as the drought and dry conditions stick around for yet another year. “I’ve been in California a long time. I know this is what, our third year of drought?” Payson Hall said. He is not surprised he and his neighbors may be asked to cut back on water usage once again. “Living in the valley, we know we get our water from the Sierra, and just a couple of degrees of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
52K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy