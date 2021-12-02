ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Water Authority Says Mandatory Cutbacks Could Be Coming

By Marissa Perlman
 5 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The State of California says mandatory water cutbacks could be coming after the voluntary restrictions requested due to the ongoing drought made little impact.

Now, the state is saving water as the drought and dry conditions stick around for yet another year.

“I’ve been in California a long time. I know this is what, our third year of drought?” Payson Hall said.

He is not surprised he and his neighbors may be asked to cut back on water usage once again.

“Living in the valley, we know we get our water from the Sierra, and just a couple of degrees of warming, we don’t get as much snow,” Hall said.

There are dozens of water districts — that serve millions of Californians — that get water supplies from the state, but the record-low allocation is zero​ percent heading into 2022. This was revealed by the state Department of Water Resources (DWR) earlier than ever before.

It represents how much the state can give based on available supplies.

“The state as a whole has very diminished reservoir levels,” said Jay Lund with UC Davis.

Lake Oroville, the largest reservoir in the state water project, is at 30 percent capacity. That’s about half of where it is normally this time of year. The news from DWR means farmers like Fritz Durst, a rice farmer in Esparto, are up against a tough year.

“Unless there is significant rainfall, it’s looking like we will have very little water available to us next year,” Durst said.

In a time when many are already asked to conserve water, now local districts will be asked to cut back even more.

“I would expect to see more restrictions on lawn watering if conditions stay as they are now,” Lund said.

But neighbors like Hall say they’re ready.

“I’m hoping people are still doing the things we’ve been asked to do the last couple of years,” he said.

Seven districts that requested it will get a small amount of water.

Plumas County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, Solano County Water Agency and Yuba City contract with the state for at least some of their water.

The state also has the Central Valley Water Project, which is federally run. It hasn’t announced its projected water allocation for next year yet.

It Was Only A Matter Of Time Before The Omicron Variant Was Detected In US, UC Davis COVID Researchers Say

DAVIS (CBS13) — Researchers at UC Davis are helping the state identify and track COVID-19 strains in our area. Scientists at the Genome Center are taking positive tests from its mass testing program and breaking them down through a process called “genotyping.” They said it’s only a matter of time before the new Omicron variant shows up here. “We’re ramping those efforts up with Amador, Nevada County, El Dorado County, and some other organizations in the area to help screen everyone’s positives to look for Omicron,” said project scientist David Coil. The Genome Center has two machines that can each test up to 12,000...
Popular Del Paso Boulevard Business Closes Citing Dangerous Building

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There is a new call for action by business owners along Del Paso Boulevard trying to get dangerous and blighted buildings cleaned up. They want more code enforcement by city inspectors. One business owner says the problem is so bad, he’s closing. That Guy Eyewear owner Dennis Peterson showed us collapsed ceiling tiles exposing the store’s crawl space above, and stains from a perpetually leaky roof that have led to his difficult decision to close. “This is a jumble of emotions,” Peterson said. The final decision came after the most recent ceiling collapse. “That created a situation that my optometrist decided he didn’t...
Aggie Square Development In Sacramento Spurs Other Projects

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — We are just months away from construction on the $1 billion Aggie Square development linked to the UC Davis Medical Center. It’s a project that’s drawing other developers to the region. Matthew Ridgeway and Aaron Anderson own Purple Pig Eats across the street on Stockton Boulevard. “We both had our eyes on this corner for a while. It was kind of an awesome opportunity that presented itself, so we jumped in as soon as possible,” Ridgeway said. They opened right as the Aggie Square development was announced last year. “It was one of the motivators for us, for sure,” he said. The mixed-use...
