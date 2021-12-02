ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Linda, CA

Person In Custody After Woman Found Dead In Rio Linda Home

By CBS13 Staff
 5 days ago

RIO LINDA (CBS13) — One person is in custody after a woman was found dead in a Rio Linda home early Wednesday, authorities said.

The woman, whose identity was not yet released, was found dead with severe trauma in a home along the 6500 block of Rio Linda Boulevard.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, it received a call shortly after 7:30 a.m. from a neighboring law enforcement agency that stated they were on a phone call with an adult in the home in question regarding an unrelated matter. The other agency contacted the sheriff’s office saying they were concerned a medical emergency happened in the home after speaking with the person.

Metro Fire personnel responded to the scene and found the woman deceased. Homicide detectives searched the area for witnesses and collected evidence.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives detained who they believe to be responsible for the woman’s death. The suspect’s identity was not released.

