ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Gambling group Suncity's shares set to rise 6.1% after arrested chairman resigns

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NXeQW_0dBiMGVf00

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of Macau gambling group Suncity Group Holdings Ltd were set to rise 6.1% in resumed trade on Thursday after the company confirmed its chairman, who was arrested over alleged links to cross-border gambling, resigned.

Alvin Chau, who is also the founder of Suncity, was arrested by Macau police on Sunday.

Suncity’s stock was set to open at HK$0.14. Its shares were suspended from trade on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
crossroadstoday.com

Macao detains Suncity boss on China gambling charge

BEIJING (AP) — Macao police on Saturday detained the head of Macao’s biggest casino junket organizer and others after Chinese authorities issued an arrest warrant for them over accusations that they ran an illegal cross-border gambling syndicate. The arrests in the gambling enclave came after prosecutors in Wenzhou, in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
101 WIXX

Shares of Macau casino operator Suncity suspended -HKEX

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of Suncity Group Holdings Ltd were suspended on Monday after its chief executive was believed to be among 11 people arrested by Macau authorities on Sunday over alleged links to cross-border gambling and money laundering. The South China Morning Post reported that Macau police said...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC

Macau casino shares fall after 'illegal gambling' arrests

Shares in Macau casino operators have slumped after police arrested 11 people over alleged money-laundering and illegal cross-border gambling. It comes as authorities had earlier said they were questioning Alvin Chau, a prominent gambling industry figure. A Chinese state media outlet said Mr Chau was accused of heading a cross-border...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Suncity, the biggest junket operator in Macau, has shut gaming rooms after its CEO was arrested, sending shares down to record lows

Suncity said its gaming rooms have closed as of December 1. The company confirmed former CEO and chairman Alvin Chau had resigned from all positions at Suncity Group. Authorities have accused Chau and 10 others of using Macau as a base for an illegal "live web betting platform" in the Philippines that attracted mainland Chinese gamblers.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
theedgemarkets.com

EVENING 5: Serba Dinamik’s chairman and director resign

In today’s edition of Evening 5, Serba Dinamik’s chairman and director have resigned saying that it is impossible to continue their duties under Bursa Malaysia’s requirements concerning the independent review of the company’s financials. Meanwhile, the vaccinated travel lane for land between Malaysia and Singapore opens on Nov 29.
ECONOMY
invenglobal.com

Alexandra Botez under fire after appearing to defend slavery

Alexandra Botez came under fire over the weekend after she appeared to defend Dubai's alleged use of slavery on an AT&T sponsored stream hosted from the 2021 World Chess Championship taking place in the United Arab Emirates. While the sisters later claimed she was being taken out of context, the statement still caused an uproar from their stream chat and folks online who were offended by the comment.
WORLD
OilPrice.com

China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices

China has been one of the main drivers of the 2000-2014 commodities supercycle. Slower economic growth and a huge debt bubble pose a tremendous risk to oil markets. China’s Evergrande crisis shows the fragility of the Chinese debt market. Given the extreme disconnect between China’s huge economy-driven oil and gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Hong Kong loses shine amid tough coronavirus restrictions

The bustling, cosmopolitan business hub of Hong Kong may be losing its shine among foreign companies and expatriates with its stringent anti-pandemic rules requiring up to 21 days of quarantine for new arrivals. The restrictions are discouraging both visitors and business travelers and add to other challenges the semi-autonomous Chinese territory faces as Beijing exerts ever more control over the former British colony. For months, business circles have been urging the authorities to relax some quarantine restrictions, saying the city risks losing some of its international talent and appeal as a regional financial hub. Some fumed when the city...
PUBLIC HEALTH
stockxpo.com

China Evergrande’s Managed Restructuring is Under Way; Stocks Sink

China Evergrande Group ’s stocks and bonds fell to historic lows, after Chinese authorities stepped up their involvement in the company’s affairs and the indebted developer moved closer to a reorganization of its hefty international debts. Evergrande was also running up against a payment deadline, as it has done several...
STOCKS
Washington Post

Didi’s Brief U.S. Foray Is Ending. What Happens Next?

Didi Global Inc. says it plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, barely five months after its initial public offering drew the wrath of Beijing. The Chinese ride-hailing giant said it plans to list in Hong Kong instead, allowing existing shareholders to convert their holdings in the company. There are challenges ahead -- for Didi, its shareholders and other Chinese companies looking to go public.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

240K+
Followers
250K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy