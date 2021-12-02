Number Of COVID Patients Hospitalized In Colorado Trending Down

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Health officials in Boulder County say a male resident there has the omicron variant. It’s Colorado’s second confirmed case of the new COVID variant, and, like with the first, the person had recently traveled to Africa. Boulder County Public Health made the announcement on Friday afternoon. They said the man was in South Africa and is now “currently isolating” at home in Colorado. He was vaccinated against the coronavirus. In the first case, which was revealed on Thursday to be a a person in Arapahoe County, the symptoms were described as mild. BCPH said they are working with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to notify people who had contact recently with the infected person. The county’s health officials recommends that “people who have recently traveled internationally should be tested 3-5 days after their return with a molecular or PCR test, regardless of symptoms or vaccination history.” Boulder County is one of several counties in Colorado that has a mask mandate in indoor public places. The omicron variant has also been detected in New York, California, Minnesota and Hawaii.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO