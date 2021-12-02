ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Number Of COVID Patients Hospitalized In Colorado Trending Down

By Anica Padilla
 4 days ago

(CBS4) – We continue to see the number of patients in Colorado hospitals that tested positive for COVID-19 go down. As of Wednesday, there were 1,432.

(credit: CBS)

That’s the lowest number since Nov. 15.

The state did report nearly 3,200 more cases Wednesday.

