ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Camera Captures Mountain Lion Prowling Breckenridge Neighborhood

By Anica Padilla
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — Homeowners in Breckenridge captured video of a mountain lion roaming their neighborhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aBZLH_0dBiMEkD00

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say residents who live in mountain lion country should take some simple precautions to coexist with predators.

Installing lights and eliminating hiding spots near your home can make it harder for big cats to hide.

Always keep a very close eye on your children and your pets when they are playing outdoors.

Also, make a lot of noise when you come and go, particularly at dawn and dusk, when mountain lions are most active.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Security Cameras Catch Mountain Lions Prowling Around Homes In Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Mountain lions are roaming around Douglas County. Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared security camera video that shows mountain lions prowling around homes. (credit: CPW) Mountain lions generally keep to themselves but more people are moving into the territory previously occupied by the big cats and people see them more often. (credit: CPW) CPW said if you do encounter a mountain lion, don’t approach the cat and calmly back away. Also, try to make yourself look bigger by raising your arms.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Bangor Daily News

White buck captured on Maine trail camera

White-tailed deer in Maine come in many shapes and sizes. And even in different colors. There seems to be a special mystique involving piebald deer, those which exhibit at least some noticeable patches of white hair in their coat. Occasionally, hunters even come across deer that display more white than...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Breckenridge, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Breckenridge, CO
Pets & Animals
City
Breckenridge, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Whiskey Riff

Mountain Lion Destroys Deer Decoy In Awesome Trail Cam Video

Mountain Lions have to be one of the coolest animals in America. Sure, there are all kinds of insane creatures out there, but the majestic nature combined with ferocious killing ability puts these big cats right at the top. While they are relatively rare (about 37,000 throughout the United States,...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions
deeranddeerhunting.com

Video: Mountain Lion Takes Down Deer

Hunting deer is difficult in many regards, but this California cat makes it look easy. Its stealthy approach and precise pounce were no match for its unsuspecting prey. Mountain lions can jump 15 feet high and 40 feet in distance, and sprint up to 50 miles per hour. Their hind legs are the largest (proportionately) in the cat family and their paws are huge. These characteristics give them killer jumping and sprinting abilities. Mountain lions are strict carnivores and rarely consume vegetation. Although they typically eat deer, a mountain lion will also prey on moose, bighorn sheep or even smaller animals.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
35K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy