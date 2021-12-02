Camera Captures Mountain Lion Prowling Breckenridge Neighborhood

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — Homeowners in Breckenridge captured video of a mountain lion roaming their neighborhood.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say residents who live in mountain lion country should take some simple precautions to coexist with predators.

Installing lights and eliminating hiding spots near your home can make it harder for big cats to hide.

Always keep a very close eye on your children and your pets when they are playing outdoors.

Also, make a lot of noise when you come and go, particularly at dawn and dusk, when mountain lions are most active.