ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAPD officers chase stolen pickup through San Fernando Valley

ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OtYHe_0dBiMDrU00

Los Angeles police chased a stolen pickup truck over freeways and surface streets through the San Fernando Valley on Wednesday.

The suspect at times drove at slow speeds but declined to stop even with multiple police cruisers immediately behind.

The chase began just before 5 p.m. in the San Fernando/Pacoima area.

Police spotted the stolen truck and began following the driver, eventually continuing onto the northbound 5 at the Osbourne ramp and then heading west on the 118. The driver eventually exited and ended up driving at slow speeds on Topanga Canyon Boulevard in the Chatsworth area.

The suspect pulled onto Chase Street and eventually pulled over. He then exited the vehicle and surrendered to police just before 5:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chatsworth, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
San Fernando, CA
San Fernando, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Fernando Valley#The Chase#Lapd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
86K+
Followers
9K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy