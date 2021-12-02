ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Add new comment

torquenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamp Mode Lets You Camp the Night Away in Your Tesla. Tesla just released a video about camp mode for your Tesla vehicle. Camp mode allows you to turn your Tesla car into a comfortable cabin. Here's what camp mode does. Tesla Camp Mode. Tesla has a camp mode...

www.torquenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

LG's New EV Battery Plant Is a Welcome News for Tesla

There is very good news for Tesla as LG's new and confirmed $1.36 billion EV battery plant will surely alleviate and solve Tesla's battery constraints. So what happened. The Michigan branch of LG Energy Solution has confirmed a $1.36 billion investment into an electric vehicle battery production facility in North America by 2024, according to Korean regulatory filings released on Monday.
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Tesla Cyberquad for Kids Will Continue to Sell Out

The Tesla Cyberquad for kids was just released by Tesla and costs $1,900. With shipping and tax, that's about $2,100. This is going to continue to sell out and could sell millions of units. Why did Tesla release this? We'll answer this and much more. The Tesla Cyberquad for Kids.
ECONOMY
Robb Report

This Ferrari-Inspired 88-Foot Yacht Concept Has a Garage for Parking Your Prancing Horse

A superyacht inspired by a supercar is nothing new. In fact, earlier this year, Tecnomar and Lamborghini released a 63-footer replete with the Raging Bull’s DNA. But Lazzarini has just rolled out a concept that takes cues from Ferrari’s four-wheelers—and it’s worth taking notice of. Meet the GranTurismo Mediterranea, or GTM for short, a sporty new 88-footer that pays homage to the Prancing Horse’s fast touring cars. The hull is finished in what looks like a riff on Ferrari’s recognizable Rosso Corsa red, while the superstructure is crafted from light carbon fiber that is also favored by the automaker. It’s even...
CARS
Top Speed

Bentley Releases New "Mulliner Blackline" Edition of the Continental GT

Black cars have always been the cooler option. Partly because there is something sinister about a black muscle car like a Dodge Challenger. Even draping black on something as cutesy as a FIAT 500 makes it look that much better. This package is way more popular than you would think.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Temperature#Tesla Cybertruck
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best AWD Cars to Buy in 2022

If you're looking for an all-wheel-drive car, your choices have never been more diverse. Growing numbers of automakers are making this traction-adding feature optional or even standard on a wide range of models, with some of the most popular cars on the market benefiting from an additional set of drive wheels.
BUYING CARS
vmware.com

Unable to add new network adapter

Trying to add a new network adapter under the preferences menu and get the following error every time, regardless of whether I have any VM's running or not. Running VMware Fusion 12.2.1, and MacOS Monterey. Appreciate a fix if anyone has one!. 0 Kudos. 1 Reply. Think I fixed it....
COMPUTERS
torquenews.com

Subaru Crosstrek Is Among The Most Fuel Efficient New 2022 Model SUVs Again

Check out the 12 most fuel-efficient new SUVs for 2022. The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek scores among the best again. According to a new report from the New York Times, with gas prices rising, it’s affecting everyone from how much you travel for the holidays, your household budget, and your leisure activities. If you buy a new SUV, there are great choices because fuel efficiency is up on many new models. Consumer Reports just ranked the most fuel-efficient SUVs, including all-wheel-drive vehicles.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Lucid Air 0-100% DC Fast Charge Test Results Show That 80% Is All You Need

Video from InsideEVs shows exactly how long it takes to charge a Lucid Air from 0-100%, as well as how much energy is lost along the way. The video included below shows Tom Moloughney, Senior Editor at InsideEVs, testing Lucid's claims of being the fastest-charging EV on the market in real-world settings. The Air in question is one of Lucid's press vehicles and was provided to Tom for him to take to a charging station of his choice.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Motorious

Crazy Lamborghini Huracan Variants Might Be Coming

As the end nears for the Lamborghini Huracan, the automaker is hinting at some pretty radical variants coming out. As different model lines age out, Lamborghini will often churn out several special editions to commemorate the good times, so that’s not shocking at all. However, it sounds like the powers that be in Sant ’Agata Bolognese have some especially interesting ideas in mind to send the Huracan out with a bang.
CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla Solar Roof Now With Large Output Increase

When pitching solar to a consumer, Tesla claims that its new, more powerful solar tiles produce a 22% increase in max power output without increasing the size of the tile. Because of that, the company says it can supply sufficient solar power with fewer tiles. The cost of Tesla solar...
INDUSTRY
torquenews.com

Elon Says Cybertruck Will Bring Future Technologies To Now, Promising Update

Tesla CEO Elon Musk just made two revealing tweets about the upcoming Cybertruck saying it will reach far in the future and bring the future technologies to now. He also promised a new update on Cybertruck, explaining why he was rather silent on Tesla's electric truck. The first tweet was...
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Why the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is Creating a New Type of Buzz

Usually you do not hear the words luxury and Jeep in the same sentence but the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is changing that!. The totally redesigned 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is creating buzz for a new type of award it just landed. CarBuzz has just given the Grand Wagoneer the 2021 Family Luxury Award. Jeep redesigned the family hauler to compete with the ‘Best of the Best’ in the premium SUV class and it is clear that the new SUV is more than holding its own.
CARS
torquenews.com

Ford Aims To Take No. 2 Spot Behind Tesla In EV Sales

Ford is riding a wave of momentum this year when it comes to the EV market and following on the heels of news that the company is poised to outsell GM in the electric vehicle market, the company has now revealed that it is targeting Tesla in its attempt to dominate the market.
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Cadillac Lyriq Development Jumps Ahead Of Schedule

Cadillac's Lyriq EV CUV will help lead the brand into an electrified future, but a new announcement from the brand confirms that not only is the model moving well ahead of schedule but that it will also come to driveways earlier than expected. Cadillac is poised to make a splash...
CARS
torquenews.com

Toyota RAV4 Prime Owners Report Their Real MPG – Wow

We hear from people who own RAV4 Prime about their real-world gas mileage. A vehicle window sticker lists several important pieces of information that people may find useful or important. We can learn what features are standard, what is optional, and what additional accessories have been added. Pricing is detailed...
CARS
Robb Report

Genesis’s Unveils a Sleeker, Longer G90 Flagship

Genesis’s new G90 flagship is getting a makeover for 2023. The South Korean luxury marque offered up a first look at the redesigned version of its commanding saloon on Monday. The newest iteration of the G90 isn’t just better looking than its predecessors, it’s also longer. To be sure, the original G90, which was introduced in South Korea in 2016 and worldwide in 2017 (and underwent a facelift in 2018), was a handsome car. But the new version is sleeker than its predecessors. The new four-door’s lines have been refined from front to back, with any harsh edges replaced with soft contours,...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy