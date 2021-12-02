Add new comment

Genesis’s new G90 flagship is getting a makeover for 2023. The South Korean luxury marque offered up a first look at the redesigned version of its commanding saloon on Monday. The newest iteration of the G90 isn’t just better looking than its predecessors, it’s also longer. To be sure, the original G90, which was introduced in South Korea in 2016 and worldwide in 2017 (and underwent a facelift in 2018), was a handsome car. But the new version is sleeker than its predecessors. The new four-door’s lines have been refined from front to back, with any harsh edges replaced with soft contours,...

