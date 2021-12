Dave Chappelle's latest Netflix comedy special, The Closer, has brought many prevalent issues to the forefront of popular culture since its release, including racism, transphobia, and the dangers of PC and cancel culture. His jokes about the trans community as well as the LGTBQ community as a whole have especially caused division amongst viewers and critics, and a fundraiser at his old high school was subsequently canceled following a threatened walkout by its current students. Dave Chappelle eventually visited the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C. to hear out the students' grievances, and shortly thereafter, it was reported that the Q&A session didn't go too well.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO