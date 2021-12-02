ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Man Shot, Killed In Northwest Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uVCFo_0dBiKq3j00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot in northwest Baltimore Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to the 6600 block of Gist Avenue for a reported shooting. There, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS Maryland website.

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Detective Injured In I-97 Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County detective was hurt Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 97. The crash happened about 8:13 a.m. on I-97 near Route 32 in Anne Arundel County, according to the police department. Police said a tractor trailer rear-ended a detective in an unmarked vehicle, which was pushed into a third vehicle. The officer was listed in stable condition and others involved suffered minor injuries, police said. The crash briefly shut down traffic in both directions of I-97, but the northbound lanes had reopened as of 9 a.m. #DepartmentalCrashUpdate @MDSP Thank you for all of your assistance! pic.twitter.com/jA69DYKyZ2 — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) December 6, 2021
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Victims In Triple Fatal Fire In Baltimore Rowhome Remembered During Funeral

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was an emotional day in northeast Baltimore as a mother and her two children were laid to rest following a fatal rowhome fire last month. Dozens came out to pay their respects for Janice Williams and her children, Antwan and Aubrey Branch. Also Saturday, city leaders took steps to try to prevent deaths like this from happening again. Williams, 12-year-old Antwan and 7-year-old Aubrey died after the fire broke out Nov. 22 during a sleepover at their rowhome on North Patterson Park Avenue. And many are still reeling from the loss. “It’s been really, really hard for us. I mean,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Sentenced To 15 Years For Jailhouse Murder Plot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for putting out a hit on a victim during a jailhouse phone call, Anne Arundel County State Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced Monday. Aaron Brice, 31, of Easton, was sentenced to 25 years in prison with all but 15 suspended after Circuit Judge Robert Thompson convicted him of one count of solicitation of murder in the first-degree, the State’s Attorney’s Office said. Brice was in custody March 10 at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center while awaiting sentencing in several cases when he used another inmate’s account to...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Violetville Mom, Son Reported Missing Saturday Morning, Baltimore County Police Say

VIOLETVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help to find a mother and her young son who were reported missing Saturday morning. Helen Brooks, 38, and Ezekiel Brooks, 5, were reported missing from the 4200 block of Maryland Place at 10:30 a.m., police said. They were last seen in Washington today. Helen Brooks could be driving a red 2009 Volkswagen Jetta with a Maryland tag of 7DZ9236, police said. Anyone who may have seen them or has information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911.   #MISSING Mother & Son – 38-yr-old Helen Brooks & 5-yr-old Ezekiel Brooks reported missing from 4200 block of Maryland Pl., 21229. Last seen in Washington, D.C., 10:30 a.m. today. Vehicle-Red 2009 Volkswagen Jetta MD registration 7DZ9236. If located, please call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/uS6f5lKb5F — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 4, 2021
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Two Men, Ages 18 & 21, Wounded In West Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in West Baltimore, police said. The shooting happened about 1 p.m. near Lauretta and Warwick avenues, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Officers checking out a ShotSpotter alert found two men, ages 18 and 21, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2477. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Halethorpe Man Killed In Wrong-Way Crash In Jessup

JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man died in a wrong-way crash in Jessup Friday afternoon, Howard County Police said. Police said around 1:15 p.m., Alberto Rivera-Lopez of Halethorpe was driving north on Dorsey Run Road near Patuxent Range Road when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another car. Rivera-Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and sole occupant of the second car was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Dorsey Run Road was closed for about four hours. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
JESSUP, MD
CBS Baltimore

Who Is Manzie Smith Jr., Man Accused Of Killing 69-Year-Old Evelyn Player?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police and city officials on Thursday said 62-year-old Manzie Smith Jr. had been arrested and charged with the murder of Evelyn Player, a 69-year-old church staffer who was found dead inside the Southern Baptist Church in East Baltimore last month. According to court records, the last known address of Smith, who sometimes appears in records with the Sr. suffix, is in the Oldtown neighborhood. Officers arrested Smith on Wednesday in the 4900 block of Crenshaw Avenue in the Frankford neighborhood. Smith was convicted of rape and assault in 1992, but Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Thursday there was no evidence Smith sexually assaulted Player. In 2014, he was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery. Smith was released on mandatory supervision, which ended in October, Harrison said. There’s also no evidence Smith and Player knew each other, the commissioner said. Investigators found DNA evidence at the scene of Player’s murder that led them to Smith, but Harrison declined to offer more details.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Gang Member Faces Up To 36 Years For Pleading Guilty To Two Murders, Drug Distribution Charges

GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A 24-year-old member of a Baltimore gang pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Friday to participating in a racketeering conspiracy that included two homicides, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Erek Barron’s office. Bobby Cannon was a member of the NFL Criminal Enterprise. NFL stands for Normandy, Franklin and Loudon, which are streets that run through Edmonson Village; members have familial or social ties to the neighborhood, according to the statement. Cannon admitted to participating in illegal activities, including murder, narcotics trafficking and smuggling, illegal firearms possession, bribery, and witness intimidation and retaliation, with other NFL Criminal...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Wjz#Mcs Maryland
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Officials, Fire Department Holds Smoke Alarm Sweep Following Fire That Killed 3

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore officials and members of the city’s fire department canvassed communities throughout the city Saturday to assist residents in developing escape plans and installing smoke detectors after a fire killed a mother and two of her children last month. Mayor Brandon Scott, City Council President Nick Mosby and Councilman Antonio Glover joined Chief Niles Ford and other members of the fire department in the Smoke Alarm Sweep, which started in the 1500 block of North Patterson Park Avenue, where the fire broke out Nov. 22. From there, they spread out to other parts of the city. The funeral for victims Janice Williams and her children, 7-year-old Aubrey Branch and 12-year-old Antwan Branch, also was held Saturday. Five people, including Williams’ two other children, survived after a neighbor helped them to safety.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Student Hospitalized, Another In Custody After Franklin High School Fight

REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A student was arrested Thursday following a fight at Franklin High School that sent another student to the hospital. In a letter to parents, Principal Kieran O’Connell said a fight involving two students broke out Thursday morning in the school locker room. O’Connell said one student was injured and airlifted to the hospital, while the other was arrested. “I want to assure you that this altercation did not involve weapons of any kind and that BCPD has made an arrest,” O’Connell wrote. “We will also take swift action in accordance with the BCPS Student Handbook and policy.” A Baltimore County...
REISTERSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man, 62, Charged In Murder Of Evelyn Player

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police on Thursday identified Manzie Smith, Jr., a 62-year-old Baltimore man with a criminal record, as the suspect in the murder of Evelyn Player, a church volunteer stabbed to death last month. Smith, who was arrested early Wednesday on Crenshaw Avenue, is charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in the 69-year-old woman’s slaying, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a Thursday afternoon news conference. Harrison said detectives got a warrant for Smith’s arrest after zeroing in on him based on DNA evidence found at the scene. He did not go into detail, saying he did not want...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspect Arrested In Killing Of Church Employee Evelyn Player, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police said Wednesday night they have made an arrest in the murder of Evelyn Player, a 69-year-old woman found dead in a Baltimore church. Player was found stabbed to death in a bathroom inside the Southern Baptist Church in East Baltimore shortly after 7 a.m. on Nov. 16, about an hour after she let contractors in to perform renovation work inside the church, police said. No information about a motive or suspect in the case has been released. Her funeral was held Wednesday afternoon. Police have not yet released the details of the arrest. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Three Loch Raven Watershed Fires Under Investigation; Officials Caution Against Setting Outdoor Fires

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County fire officials are investigating three woodland fires that happened recently in the Loch Raven watershed area over the last few weeks.The first fire broke out on Nov. 20 on the 9990 block of Loch Raven Drive and burned through two acres of brush.The second blaze happened on Nov. 29 on the 10600 block of Harford Rd. It burned three acres on a hillside.A third fire happened on Wednesday, just off of High Country Road and burned 3/4 of an acre of woodland.Kyle Ham reported the most recent fire after he saw it outside his...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Manor Burns Down After Homeowner Tries To Smoke Out Snakes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland homeowner’s ill-advised plan to ward off a snake infestation using smoke took a disastrous turn when they accidentally burned down their Montgomery County manor. Firefighters called to the home on Big Woods Road in Dickerson about 10 p.m. Nov. 23 found the roof had collapsed and the residence engulfed in flames, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson. It took 75 firefighters to get the fire under control, but by that point the home was toast. It’s estimated the fire caused over $1 million in damage to the home, which property records show was...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Howard County NAACP Calls For Investigation After Video Shows Black Student Being Punched By Staff

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The Howard County NAACP, Council of Elders of the Black Community of Howard County, and African American Community Roundtable are calling for a thorough investigation after a video surfaced Thursday showing Howard High School staffers restraining a Black student on the floor and punching him in the head. In a statement released Friday, the civil rights groups said the footage is “very disturbing.” Howard County Police told WJZ a security guard and school administrator intervened after a student reportedly assaulted several other students in the cafeteria. Police confirmed one of the security officers seen in the video...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Used DNA Database To Find Evelyn Player’s Killer; Suspect Had Lengthy Record of Violent Crimes Against Women

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bishop Dontè Hickman leads the 4,000-member congregation at Southern Baptist Church, and they are still reeling from the death of one of their own: 69-year-old Evelyn Player. She was stabbed to death in a bathroom on November 16th while at the church volunteering. Player’s family members have been part of Southern Baptist for generations. An arrest this week in the case did bring some comfort. “Peace and I think some resolve to this unknown character who has been lurking about and committing this kind of violence. It does give people peace that he is off the streets, but it...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

All Lanes Of I-83 North Closed In Hunt Valley For Crash

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (WJZ) — A crash on I-83 north has closed all lanes Friday afternoon in Hunt Valley, according to Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighters. The crash happened between Warren Road and Shawan Road exit around 6:30 p.m. A helicopter is landing for a medical evacuation from the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated. HUNT VALLEY 17-82 I83 BET 18-20 NB (WARREN RD & SHAWAN RD) – MVC WITH MEDEVAC. ALL LANES CLOSED FOR @MDSP MEDEVAC LANDING. #BCOTRAFFIC #MDTRAFFIC @cvfc39 @BaltCoFire — Baltimore Co. Volunteer Firefighter’s Association (@BaltCoVolFire) December 3, 2021
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company Battles Brush Fire In Harford County

JOPPA, Md. (WJZ) — A brush fire broke out in Harford County Saturday. This happened in the woods off Dugan Drive in Joppatowne. The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company posted photos. No visible flames, but you can see smoke rising through the trees. No word on any damage. In Baltimore County, there have been three brush fires in the Loch Raven watershed over the last few weeks.    
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Charged In Asian American Women’s Beatings Pleads Not Criminally Responsible

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man accused of attacking two Asian American woman with a cinderblock inside their Baltimore liquor store is pleading not criminally responsible. A defense attorney for Darryl Doles entered that plea Thursday in Baltimore City Circuit Court. Doles, 50, is charged with attempted murder and hate crime offenses, among a list of other charges, in what prosecutors described as a “rampage” on Asian-owned businesses back in May. According to charging documents, Doles attacked Asian people in three separate West Baltimore businesses in less than 30 minutes May 2. The indictment said Doles attacked the victims because he was denied service...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

A Baltimore County Woman Pushed To Find Her Childhood Friend’s Killer For 40 Years; How New DNA Evidence Finally Cracked The Case

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sue Yutzy will never forget walking down Hammonds Ferry Road in Lansdowne on September 23, 1981. She was 14 years old at the time and with her best friend Heather Porter, who was a year younger. It would be the last time she ever saw Porter alive. “Heather had gotten into an argument with her parents that night. I was punished. We snuck out to be together,” Yutzy told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “I left Heather two blocks that way. The next day, I wake up, and I’m told my best friend is murdered, and I’ve never been...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
45K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy