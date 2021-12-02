Man Shot, Killed In Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot in northwest Baltimore Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to the 6600 block of Gist Avenue for a reported shooting. There, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.



Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS Maryland website.