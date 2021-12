BAYTOWN, Texas — A husband and wife out for some late night fishing in Baytown got quite the surprise as they walked down to the Buddy McBride Boat Ramp off Highway 146. They saw what they thought was a cat up on the kayak launch. But as they got closer, it was clear it was too big to be a cat and was actually an otter snacking on a chunk of fish.

