Washington [US], December 5 (ANI/Sputnik): US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says Washington is concerned about the situation in Ukraine and is ready to support Kiev. Speaking at the Reagan National Defense Forum on Saturday, Austin said that the US is "very concerned" about the alleged buildup of Russian forces on the Ukrainian border and will try to ensure that Kiev "has what it needs" to defend its "sovereign territory."The Pentagon chief said he was not going to speculate on different scenarios pertaining to the alleged Russian aggression on its borders.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO