Public Health

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 3 New Cases On Big Island

By Big Island Video News
bigislandvideonews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reports 3 new cases, 202 active cases, and 3 persons hospitalized. (BIVN) – There were 108 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, up from the 79 cases reported on Tuesday. There were three (3) new cases...

www.bigislandvideonews.com

