EC man sentenced in connection with chase, jail assault

ALTOONA — An Eau Claire man will spend 30 months on probation in connection with a high-speed chase on an Altoona highway and for breaking a bone in another inmate’s face during a fight at the Eau Claire County Jail.

John D. Young Jr., 31, 1137 Wedgewood Ave., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of second-offense operating under the influence and a felony count of substantial battery.

Felony counts of fleeing an officer and battery by prisoners, and a misdemeanor count of operating after revocation, were dismissed but considered at sentencing.

Judge Emily Long sentenced Young to 10 days in jail, fined him $1,986 and revoked his driver’s license for one year.

As conditions of probation, Young cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users and must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint in the chase case:

An Altoona police officer was on patrol at 2:20 a.m. on April 3 when he saw a blue car traveling eastbound on Hillcrest Parkway at a high rate of speed.

The officer’s radar indicated the vehicle was traveling 80 mph in a 45 mph speed zone.

The officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle, but lost sight of it.

Fifteen minutes later, the officer noticed the vehicle traveling west on Hillcrest Parkway at 80 mph.

The officer activated his emergency lights and siren and followed the vehicle, which reached speeds exceeding 100 mph.

At Tenth Street West, the vehicle was driving in the middle of the two westbound lanes.

The vehicle then turned right onto the northbound on-ramp for U.S. 53 and pulled over.

The officer identified the driver as Young, who said he was driving 80 mph in a 45 mph zone because he thought someone was in trouble.

Young said he was traveling fast the second time because he believed his father was in danger.

Young said the vehicle belonged to his father.

A records check showed Young’s driving status was revoked and he had an ignition interlock device requirement.

The officer searched Young and found two needles in his pocket. Young said he had injected himself with methamphetamine earlier in the day.

Young admitted he was impaired and failed field sobriety tests.

Young was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System for a blood draw.

According to the criminal complaint in the jail fight case:

An Eau Claire County jailer reported that Young attacked a fellow inmate in the jail kitchen at 4:25 p.m. on Sept. 2.

The jailer reviewed surveillance video of the fight. Both Young and the other inmate were working as porters in the kitchen.

Young pushed the other inmate into a corner and repeatedly punched him in the face and head. The other inmate had his hands up in a protective manner with his palms open while Young punched him.

As Young continued to punch the other inmate, the other inmate fell to the floor.

While the other inmate was on the floor, Young appeared to push the other inmate and postured himself in a way that Young may have attempted to kick him.

While Young was punching the other inmate, a civilian kitchen staff worker could be seen running to the phone to call for help.

Young then put himself into a surrender position as jailers entered the kitchen, handcuffed him and escorted him out of the room.

During an interview, the other inmate said he told Young there were meal trays that were not needed. Young then pushed the stack of trays off the table, charged at the other inmate and began to push and punch him. The other inmate denied having any arguments or disagreements with Young prior to the attack.

The other inmate sustained bruising, swelling and a cut around his left eye. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, where he was diagnosed with a fracture to the orbital floor under his left eye.

Young told a jailer during an interview that he pushed and punched the other inmate. Young said he was upset because he felt excluded from the rest of the kitchen workers and thought they were making rude and provoking comments toward him. Young said he knew what he was doing as he was standing up for himself.