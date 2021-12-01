For She & Him, music is an essential part of the holiday season

It’s been two long years without one, and even the most confirmed Scrooges and Grinches have gotten impatient. Now, thanks to UCSB Arts & Lectures, one of Santa Barbara’s most cherished holiday gatherings returns. On Thursday, December 2, She & Him (that’s Zoey Deschanel and M. Ward, plus backup singers and a band) will perform a splendid and comforting set of retro seasonal classics for a festive crowd at The Arlington Theatre. The concert kicks off a national tour for the duo She & Him, who made a significant impact on the crowded Christmas music market with their 2011 album A Very She & Him Christmas, and a follow-up LP, Christmas Party, in 2016. In addition, on November 12, 2021, Merge Records released an expanded Deluxe edition of A Very She & Him Christmas featuring three new numbers — “Holiday,” “Last Christmas,” and “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”
