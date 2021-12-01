ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

For She & Him, music is an essential part of the holiday season

By Shane Lou
TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe & Him bandmates Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward are celebrating a very special anniversary this holiday season. The pop duo recently marked the 10th anniversary of their first Christmas album, “A Very She & Him Christmas,” with a deluxe rerelease. In addition to holiday classics like “Sleigh Ride” and “Rockin'...

www.today.com

