For She & Him, music is an essential part of the holiday season

The holidays are celebrated in countless ways all across the planet, which means that there are a number of different films that highlight the various festivities that traditionally accompany the season. For many families, there's no better way to ring in the seasonal celebrations than by checking out a film that takes place in their own state, with Fandango and Vudu stepping in to offer audiences some assistance by highlighting the most popular holiday movies by state. While this map highlights more obvious picks like Home Alone for Illinois or Die Hard for California, there are 48 other films that you can check out to help everyone across the country get into the holiday spirit. You can head here to check out the complete Vudu playlist.

MOVIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO