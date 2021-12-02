ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleson, TX

2 Former North Texas Teachers Arrested, Accused Of Abusing Non-Verbal Children At Elementary School

By Jason Allen
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parents of toddlers who may have been abused by teachers in a special education classroom said the incident illustrates the need for cameras to protect both students and instructors.

Burleson police arrested the two former educators the day before Thanksgiving, charging them each with three counts of assault against an elderly or disabled individual.

The alleged abuse included covering the mouths of children to silence cries, to the point they struggled to breath.

Parents also said unexplained scratches and bruises had stopped once their children were in a different classroom.

“I always assumed it was another student,” Giulia Herndon said about marks on her son Archer when he went to school for the first time last April. “We believe they targeted the kids that were non-verbal.”

A letter from Candice Cook, the principal at Norwood Elementary, said she was notified September 30 that Jeanna Mangus and Holly Monroe were using improper restraints in the class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l5oye_0dBiK2S000

Jeanna Mangus and Holly Monroe mugshots

The instructors were immediately removed from the classroom, and two parents who spoke with CBS 11 said they learned about the allegation the next week.

Cheyenne Oakley’s son Sutton has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair. She said someone at the school demonstrated for her how her son’s cries were quieted in the class.

“She kind of put his hand over his mouth, and was showing me what it looked like, and then made a suction noise from the hand to the mouth of what it sounded like of him like gasping for air,” she said.

Before that revelation, Oakley said a therapist had been trying to determine why the 3-year-old had started flinching when approached. They even thought he might be having vision issues.

Herndon said her son was flinching as well, but with no cameras in the classroom, there was no way to review what may have been happening.

“I believe it should be mandated in every special needs class, for the safety of the kids, and not only the kids but the teachers as well,” she said.

Her son has returned to school now, in a classroom with cameras, and is no longer protesting the daily routine, even begging for his backpack.

Oakley’s son still hasn’t returned.

He has stopped flinching but still struggles being in a new environment without his mother.

“I wish that (cameras) was something that was mandatory everywhere for children,” Oakley said. “Who just can’t speak up for themselves.”

Comments / 51

A21
5d ago

As someone that is about to graduate as a special Ed teacher this breaks my heart completely these parents and these students rely on you and trust you so much I hope these two monsters are locked up for good. If cameras is what will make parents feel safe then why not I as a future teacher wouldn’t mind it at all.

Reply
40
For God and Country
5d ago

I agree cameras are necessary to protect the most vulnerable and these teachers should have emotional and social evaluations done before they become a teacher.

Reply(6)
33
Dorothy Emmers
5d ago

It break my heart to. I worked with special need people for over 40 years. I always say you have to have a good Heart patient, love amd a caring spirit. Everbody dont have that and has no need working in that field. I know Thats my calling that God gave me. People it ok to said I can't do that job. I personally want hold it against you for being honest. Then in your frustation no child will get hurt. No child should ever been left behind. Our childrens are all God childrens. Parents didnt want there kids to be born with disabilities. God created us all for reason. Am grandmother of a down syndrome girl. We love her so much and we know God put her in life for a reason. She smart intellgient has good manner. Our family gift from God shes treated like all my grandkids & nieces and etc. She has a purpose in life just like any other child. No one she be abused. Mom son that got abused am praying your family. I agree with the camera as well.

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBTV

Parents upset after former substitute teacher accused of sending explicit pictures to children in Cleveland Co.

CMS superintendent: ‘No students have been suspended for reporting sexual assault.’ Documents show otherwise. CMS superintendent: ‘No students have been suspended for reporting sexual assault.’ Documents show otherwise. Holiday staple: Christmas tree shortage hits Charlotte. Updated: 5 hours ago. Holiday staple: Christmas tree shortage hits Charlotte. Tuesday, November 23 WBTV...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Charleston Press

High school students abducted and killed their teacher over grades then tried to conceal the body covering it with a tarp

Beside the parents, teachers have the most important role in the educational process of the children and their development especially in their teenage years. And just like the parents, teachers face difficulties in that process and end up having arguments with the children over their behavior, grades and many other stuff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teacher arrested for notes pasted over school pretending to be bullied child plotting massacre

The day after a student killed four classmates in Oxford, Michigan, a teacher in Iowa was arrested for allegedly pretending to be a troubled student who planned to shoot up the high school where she worked. Katrina Phelan, 37, was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with three counts of making "threats of terrorism," according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. Ms Phelan taught at Abraham Lincoln High School and allegedly tried to start rumours at the school that a violent student was planning an attack. “[D]etectives conducted an investigation into a series of anonymous handwritten notes found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Burleson, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Burleson, TX
fox2detroit.com

Woman joins girl in middle school fight, kicking child in face

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX2) - A fight was caught on camera recently outside a middle school - but in this case, an adult joined in. Roseville police believe the woman who joined that fight is about 30 years old. and will likely face felony assault charges. They are actively working to identify her and to prevent fights at the school.
ROSEVILLE, MI
yourconroenews.com

Mother of Texas student who hit Black high school teacher speaks out

The mother of the Texas student seen hitting a Black high school substitute teacher in a video posted on social media has spoken out about her daughter's behavior. Brittany Evans told WFAA her daughter is autistic, bipolar, and battles depression with anxious distress. It's unclear when the incident occurred at...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Norwood Elementary#Cbs 11
KCRG.com

Iowa teacher arrested, accused of threatening notes at school

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (CNN) - An Iowa high school teacher was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony terrorism. Katrina Phelan, 37, is accused of leaving a series of threatening notes around Abraham Lincoln High School about committing gun violence on school property. Police said the notes were found in Phelan’s...
IOWA STATE
wfxb.com

Former Myrtle Beach High School Substitute Teacher Charged After Inappropriate Behavior With Students

Police arrested and charged a former Myrtle Beach High School substitute teacher after inappropriate behavior was reported to a school resource officer. 43 year old Angela Hilton-Hecht is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor 3rd degree, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawful communication after she allegedly sent profane texts to students, made inappropriate physical contact with a student during class and invited students to smoke marijuana at her home. The investigation into Hilton-Hecht began on November 11th.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Special Education
Gazette

Former Manitou Springs High School teacher repeatedly assaulted student, arrest affidavit says

A former Manitou High School English teacher repeatedly assaulted a student over the course of the 2015 school year, according to an arrest affidavit. The former 35-year-old teacher, Timothy Hilt, is accused of manipulating and grooming a student from the time she was 13 by spending time with her at school, outside of school and communicating with her over Facebook Messenger, the affidavit read.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested, accused of provoking a shooting in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 11/23/2021, 9:15 a.m.: Leander Mackey has been arrested in connection to the shooting at Woodcreek Apartments. According to Lt. Shane Tuell, Mackey was dropping off his children with their mother and her boyfriend. Police say Mackey forced his way into the apartment and threatened the boyfriend with a shank.
TULSA, OK
arcadia.edu

A Day in the Life: Elementary School Teacher, 1st Grade

A Day in the Life: Elementary School Teacher, 1st Grade was originally published on Vault. Clara Lin always knew that she wanted to work in the field of education, but she wasn’t sure exactly what she wanted to do, so she decided not to pursue the traditional, undergraduate path to teacher certification. After graduating from college she decided to look for a position in adult education, and soon found a position teaching English language learners at a nonprofit social services agency. In this capacity, she taught English to adult students from all over the world. Eventually, she was promoted and became the co-coordinator of a family literacy program; this gave her the opportunity to work with entire families, promoting literacy of both the parents and children.
GLENSIDE, PA
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

North Texas school superintendent responds after students arrested, pepper-sprayed, tased

Little Elm school district’s superintendent will hold a listening session Nov. 30 to address the district’s policies for reporting and investigating sexual harassment after a student demonstration ended with students being pepper-sprayed and tased, according to a statement on the district’s website. The listening session will be held at Little...
LITTLE ELM, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
89K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy