ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Report: Red Sox signing LHP Rich Hill

NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRich Hill reportedly is signing with the Boston Red Sox... again. The veteran left-hander and the Red Sox agreed to a contract on Wednesday, according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier. If the deal is made official, it'll be...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Michael Wacha Finalizing Deal With Red Sox: Report

Report: Red Sox finalizing deal with pitcher Michael Wacha originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Red Sox have reportedly addressed a need for the back end of their starting rotation. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Friday that the team is finalizing a deal with righthanded pitcher Michael Wacha,...
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox still need a starting pitcher after signing Michael Wacha

The Boston Red Sox should be in the market for more pitching. The Boston Red Sox increased their rotation depth by signing free-agent Michael Wacha. That’s not enough. Chaim Bloom still needs to scour the pitching market to add another starting pitcher. Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi and Nick Pivetta are...
MLB
NESN

Don’t Rule Out Red Sox Signing Middle Infielder This Offseason

What will the Boston Red Sox’s infield look like in 2022?. Well, that’s certainly up in the air. Although Boston has Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Christian Arroyo, Bobby Dalbec and Kiké Hernández all under contract for the 2022 season, that doesn’t mean Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom hasn’t taken a look into the robust middle infield free agent market.
NFL
Miami Herald

Red Sox sign RHP Wacha to $7 million, 1-year deal

The Boston Red Sox have signed Michael Wacha to a $7 million, one-year deal, adding the right-hander to an already thin rotation that lost Eduardo Rodriguez in free agency. The team announced the contract on Saturday. Wacha, 30, was 3-5 with a 5.05 ERA last season for Tampa Bay. He...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
theScore

Hill enticed by possible Red Sox reunion

Free-agent left-hander Rich Hill is interested in a reunion with the Boston Red Sox next season. "There is an interest, without a doubt," the veteran hurler told The Boston Globe's Alex Speier. "There's a need on the other end. (But) the need for starting pitching is very apparent throughout the league - not just in Boston. It's also many other clubs that need it."
MLB
bosoxinjection.com

Red Sox News: Boston adds pitching depth with Michael Wacha signing

Red Sox bolster pitching staff by adding Michael Wacha. The Red Sox have finally made a splash into the free-agent pool and the signing is another Chaim Bloom special. It’s appropriate that Boston makes their first offseason move on Black Friday as they won’t exactly be dropping buckets of cash. In his first free-agent pick-up ahead of the 2022 season, Bloom has gone out and signed right-hander Michael Wacha, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

Left-hander Rich Hill joins Red Sox on one-year, $5M deal

Veteran left-hander Rich Hill has agreed to a one-year, $5-million contract with the Boston Red Sox. The contract includes additional incentives based on innings pitched, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Hill, who turns 42 in March, is entering his 18th MLB season. He split the 2021 campaign...
MLB
abc17news.com

Red Sox sign LHPs Hill, Paxton, trade Renfroe for JBJ

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have signed free agent left-handers Rich Hill and James Paxton and reacquired outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. from Milwaukee in a trade that sends outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers. The flurry of moves came just a few hours before the expiration of baseball’s collective bargaining agreement, which ushered in a lockout and halted all transactions. Hill received a one-year deal worth $5 million, and Paxton was signed for one year and $6 million with club and player options that could keep him in Boston for another year or two. The Red Sox also received two minor leaguers from the Brewers, infielders David Hamilton and Alex Binelas.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Chris Sale
Person
Nick Pivetta
Tv20detroit.com

Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox interested in reliever Jeurys Familia

The Boston Red Sox are looking to shore up their bullpen heading into the 2022 MLB season. According to WEEI's Rob Bradford, the Red Sox have shown interest in free-agent relief pitcher Jeurys Familia. The right-hander has spent nine-and-a-half of his 10 years in the league as a high-leverage reliever for the New York Mets.
NFL
Boston Herald

Red Sox add more pitching depth, reunite with veteran starter Rich Hill on one-year deal

Rich Hill is back home with the Red Sox — again. The 41-year-old starter from Milton has agreed to return to Boston for another stint with the Red Sox, the team announced late Wednesday night. The deal is for one year and reportedly $5 million as Chaim Bloom continued to add some starting pitching depth just in time before baseball’s lockout began just shortly after midnight Thursday morning.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lhp#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox#The Boston Globe#Https T Co 9ocdmklrcs#Alexspeier#The Tampa Bay Rays#The New York Mets#Era
newyorkcitynews.net

Red Sox on verge of signing RHP Michael Wacha

The Boston Red Sox are closing in on a deal with free agent right-hander Michael Wacha, according to multiple reports. The 30-year-old Wacha spent last season with the Tampa Bay Rays and went 3-5 with a 5.05 ERA in 29 appearances (23 starts). Overall, Wacha is 63-48 with a 4.14...
MLB
ABC6.com

Red Sox Avoid Arbitration, Re-Sign Reliever Ryan Brasier

BOSTON, MA—The Boston Red Sox today announced the following roster moves:. · The club agreed to a one-year contract with right-handed pitcher Ryan Brasier for the 2022 season. · The club will not tender a 2022 contract to outfielder Tim Locastro. As a result, he becomes a free agent. ·...
MLB
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Eduardo Rodriguez opens up about leaving Red Sox, signing with Tigers

Eduardo Rodriguez is setting the record straight about leaving the Boston Red Sox for the Detroit Tigers. Addressing the media for the first time as a Detroit Tigers pitcher, Eduardo Rodriguez discussed the basics of switching teams. Would he continue wearing No. 57? Yes, it’s a tribute to Johan Santana....
MLB
NESN

This Wild Stat About New Red Sox Pitcher Rich Hill May Surprise You

Free agent pitcher Rich Hill reportedly is re-joining the Boston Red Sox. The 41-year-old has spent four seasons with the Red Sox over the course of his 17-year career and always was impressive. To put Hill’s performance with the Red Sox into perspective, he has the lowest ERA in team...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy