ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

New '90 Day Fiance' Spinoff Coming to Discovery+ in December

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article90 Day Fiance fans who cannot get enough of the couples featured on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way have a new spinoff coming to Discovery+ to check out this weekend. 90 Day Journeys: The Other Way Couples debuts on Sunday, Dec. 5. The new series is targeted to fans who...

popculture.com

Comments / 5

Susan Dosher Giannini
4d ago

omg.. when will this come to a end.. getting tied of seeing them.

Reply(1)
6
Related
CinemaBlend

Why 90 Day Fiancé's Sumit May Be Deceiving Jenny After All

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode “Cold Feet.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has featured a back-and-forth between Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh all season long, as the two continually debate on the topic of marriage. With the approval (but not actual approval) of Sumit’s parents for nuptials to go down, Jenny believed nothing stood in the way of their marriage from happening. The audience might’ve thought the same, especially after the couple went to their lawyer and filed paperwork to be legally married. However could this lead to something that wasn't, I dunno, marriage? But of course, what followed showed that such a fate might not be in the cards, and confirmed that Sumit has been deceiving Jenny this entire time regarding his true intentions.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Season 3 Tell-All: Steven Admits to Sending ‘Inappropriate Messages,’ More Revelations

Spilling the tea! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couples reunited for the season 3 tell-all special to talk about family plans, secret weddings, cheating suspicions and more. The Sunday, December 5, episode came after four duos tied the knot during the November 28 finale. Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh got married without telling his parents because they feared they would try to stop the wedding.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: The Last Straw (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3, Episode 12.]. The clock is ticking as Kenneth and Armando prepare to walk down the aisle, and Jenny finally gets the green light to marry Sumit. But, is he really ready to settle down again? Plus, Evelin already has here eyes on a divorce…before tying the knot with Corey.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Joanna Gaines
Popculture

'The Conners' EPs Are Open to More Live Episodes (Exclusive)

The Conners has pulled off the feat of broadcasting a totally live episode not once, but twice. And based on what executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan told PopCulture this week, the idea of another one is not totally out of the question. The ABC sitcom, which is a sequel to Roseanne, first when live during Season 2, Episode 12 ("Live From Lanford"), to have the family give live commentary on the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic primary. They pulled it off again in Season 4, Episode 1 ("Trucking Live in Front of a Fully Vaccinated Studio Audience"), where they had Conners fans video call in during the live broadcast, playing extended members of the family. But will they do it again?
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Sets Premiere for Hit Show's Spinoff

If you can't get enough of Netflix's Selling Sunset, the streaming service has a new show coming out that you're definitely going to love. Netflix revealed that they will be coming out with a Selling Sunset spinoff titled Selling Tampa. Luckily, fans won't have to wait too much longer to watch the new series.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Selling Sunset' Season 4 Reveals 'Selling the OC' Spinoff Coming to Netflix

Selling Sunset is getting a new spinoff, Selling the OC. The new series in the growing Selling franchise was revealed during season 4, when Jason Oppenheim, co-owner of the Oppenheim Group alongside his twin brother, Brett, made an announcement that the real estate brokerage was expanding during a lavish house party.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Spinoff#Fiance#Americans#Tlc#Discovery#Disney#Hgtv#Buzzfeed Studios
Popculture

'The Bachelor' Star Colton Underwood Goes Official With New Boyfriend

Former The Bachelor star Colton Underwood has a new boyfriend and they've gone Instagram official with their relationship. According to E! News, Underwood took to the social media site on Sunday to send a public birthday message to his new love, political strategist Jordan C. Brown, who just celebrated his 39th Birthday. "Happy birthday to my dog loving...family man," Colton reportedly wrote in a caption alongside photos of the two. "Corn fed...love."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

New Netflix Original Content Coming in December 2021

The season of giving is almost here, and Netflix is ready to treat its subscribers to plenty of gifts this holiday season. With November now drawing to a close, the streaming giant on Tuesday unveiled its full list of December 2021 incoming titles, and the streaming giant is heading into the holiday season in a big way. In December, Netflix will be stocking a total of 75 new Netflix original series, films, documentaries, and specials.
TV SERIES
seattlepi.com

Catch up on all the '90 Day Fiancé' shows with this Discovery+ Black Friday deal

You may not realize it, but many of your favorite true crime, nature, cooking, and reality TV shows can all be found on Discovery+. The streaming service has a huge library of popular series from the Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Magnolia Network. And for Black Friday, you can sign up for just $0.99/month (normally $4.99/month) for the first three months.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'The Challenge': Why Ashley Mitchell Exited 'Spies, Lies, and Allies'

The latest season of The Challenge, subtitled Spies, Lies, and Allies, has proved to be quite the dramatic one. The drama took a major turn during a recent episode, as host TJ Lavin announced to the cast that Ashley Mitchell was disqualified from the show for breaking a rule. Since the show did not give a specific explanation regarding her exit, fans were left wondering what truly happened to the reality star.
TV SHOWS
Deseret News

Mayim Bialik will host the new ‘Jeopardy!’ spinoff

Mayim Bialik will finally have the spotlight as she begins her job as the host for the spinoff show “Jeopardy! National College Championship” on ABC, according to The Wrap. This spinoff “will feature 15 colleges and universities from across the country battling head-to-head for two weeks of intense competition,” for...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Money Heist' Spinoff Coming to Netflix in 2023

Money Heist, or La Casa de Papel, may be coming to an end, but Netflix isn't ready to completely walk away from the hit Spanish-language series altogether. Ahead of the Friday, Dec. 3 series finale, the streamer on Tuesday announced it would be expanding the universe with a Money Heist spinoff, titled Berlin, a nod to Pedro Alonso's character Andrés de Fonollosa.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy