New '90 Day Fiance' Spinoff Coming to Discovery+ in December

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode “Cold Feet.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has featured a back-and-forth between Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh all season long, as the two continually debate on the topic of marriage. With the approval (but not actual approval) of Sumit’s parents for nuptials to go down, Jenny believed nothing stood in the way of their marriage from happening. The audience might’ve thought the same, especially after the couple went to their lawyer and filed paperwork to be legally married. However could this lead to something that wasn't, I dunno, marriage? But of course, what followed showed that such a fate might not be in the cards, and confirmed that Sumit has been deceiving Jenny this entire time regarding his true intentions.

