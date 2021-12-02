New '90 Day Fiance' Spinoff Coming to Discovery+ in December

The Conners has pulled off the feat of broadcasting a totally live episode not once, but twice. And based on what executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan told PopCulture this week, the idea of another one is not totally out of the question. The ABC sitcom, which is a sequel to Roseanne, first when live during Season 2, Episode 12 ("Live From Lanford"), to have the family give live commentary on the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic primary. They pulled it off again in Season 4, Episode 1 ("Trucking Live in Front of a Fully Vaccinated Studio Audience"), where they had Conners fans video call in during the live broadcast, playing extended members of the family. But will they do it again?
