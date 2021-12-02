ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Shawn Mendes Drops Emotional Post-Breakup Single & Fans Are Sobbing

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZELY7_0dBiJYKY00
Photo: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes just dropped a new single and fans are sobbing.

Mendes released the post-breakup ballad on Wednesday (December 1), delving into the heartfelt emotions that come with a recent split. The “Treat You Better” singer recently announced in a joint statement with longtime girlfriend Camila Cabello that the two were calling it quits after more than two years of dating . Mendes reportedly initiated the breakup conversation , but the joint statement shared to both of their social media accounts said that Mendes and Cabello “decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.” The statement added that “we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.”

Now, Mendes is slowing it down on his new single, which he teased earlier this week . Mendes sings on the new track: “I start to imagine a world where we don't collide/ It's making me sick but we'll heal and the sun will rise/ If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy/ It'll be okay/ If we can't stop the bleeding/ We don't have to fix it, we don't have to stay/ I will love you either way”

Listen to “It’ll Be Okay” here :

Comments / 0

Related
SheFinds

Here’s The Real Reason Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Broke Up—We’re Shocked!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been the power couple of pop music for the last two years, ever since releasing their hit song “Señorita” together in June 2019 and making their romantic relationship official shortly thereafter. However, earlier this week the pair took to social media to announce the official end to their romance, stating that just as they began as friends, they will continue forth as such.
MUSIC
goodhousekeeping.com

Camila Cabello Shows Off Her Super Strong And Toned Legs While Out On A Hike

Camila Cabello just dropped two new pics of herself on Instagram—and she's looking extra fine!. In the new photos, the 24-year-old "Señorita" singer is hiking and sporting a trendy workout ’fit that emphasizes her super-toned legs. Camila stays fit and in shape by running, hiking, and paddleboarding. Camila Cabello recently...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Shawn Mendes
Elle

Rihanna Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors With a Very Rihanna DM

Rihanna became the 11th person ever to be named a National Hero in Barbados this week, but tabloids and some on social media were far more fixated on whether or not she could be expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky because of the orange dress she wore. Rihanna...
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

DaBaby's Other Baby Mama MeMe 'Laughing at' DaniLeigh Amid Drama

Amid her ongoing drama with the rapper, the 'Yellow Bone' singer is also exchanging shades online with his other baby mama MeMe, who seemingly showed no sympathy for Dani. AceShowbiz - DaBaby and DaniLeigh's ongoing drama is not the only thing that the latter has to deal with. The "Yellow Bone" singer is also feuding online with the rapper's other baby mama MeMe, who seemingly showed no sympathy for Dani.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Camila Cabello Looks Sad In 1st Public Photos Since Heartbreaking Shawn Mendes Split

Following her split from Shawn Mendes, singer Camila Cabello stepped out to do some shopping in Los Angeles. Camila Cabello stepped out for a shopping trip in Los Angeles following her breakup from Shawn Mendes. The 24-year-old singer spent some time on Melrose on Monday, Nov. 22 and looked a bit downcast. She wore a vibrant red dress and black sandals for the outing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elite Daily

Camila Cabello Debuted A New Tattoo And I'm Shook Over Its Placement

Camila Cabello has a new neck tattoo, and yes, it’s as fierce as it sounds. The former Fifth Harmony member took to Instagram on Nov. 7 to show off her new ink and explain the meaning behind it. Cabello only has one other tattoo, so her neck tattoo is a ~big~ deal and fans are shook.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getty Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Shawn Mendes ‘Really Upset’ After Losing Dog Tarzan In Camila Cabello Split: He Wants ‘Split Custody’

Shawn Mendes is clearly feeling the loss after splitting with Camila Cabello — of his furry friend, Tarzan!. Shawn Mendes, 23, is heartbroken after splitting with his girlfriend of over two years, Camila Cabello, 24. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned, however, that the “Stitches” singer isn’t in stitches about his fizzled out romance — but rather about the loss of his beloved dog Tarzan in the process! “Shawn is trying to move on with his life and he is getting ready to drop a single and go on tour,” a source close to Shawn said. “Although he is in a good place in his head over the breakup with Camila, there is one aspect of it that he is not okay with, which is being separated from his dog Tarzan!”
PETS
HollywoodLife

Camila Cabello Admits Anxiety ‘Got In The Way’ Of Relationship With Shawn Mendes Before Split

Camila Cabello admitted that anxiety is one of the reasons her relationship with Shawn Mendes ended after two years together. Camila Cabello, 24, and Shawn Mendes, 23, officially called it quits after two years of dating and Camila opened up about what led to the pair splitting up. Camila spilled about her feelings before the breakup while on the Time to Walk app on Apple Fitness+, revealing that her anxiety was so “crippling,” that it took a toll on her relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Camila Cabello Shares Cryptic Quote After Shawn Mendes Split: ‘You Are Perfectly Human’

Subtle! Camila Cabello shared a cryptic quote just one week after announcing her split from Shawn Mendes. “You are bones and blood and organs,” read the quote Camila, 24, shared via Instagram Stories on Friday, November 26. “You are the ocean and the soil. You are the ancient trees and the softest blade of grass. You are love and tears and tiny particles from space. You are ancestors and aliens. You are perfectly human and perfectly divine. What will it take for you to stop pretending otherwise?”
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

'9-1-1' Fans Are Sending Jennifer Love Hewitt Their Love After Seeing Her Latest Instagram Post

We’re sending a belated happy birthday shoutout to Jennifer Love Hewitt’s husband, Brian Hallisay. Because Brian turned 43 years old on Halloween, the 9-1-1 star took a moment to publicly shower her hubby with affection on Instagram. “Halloween was always one of my favorite holidays,” she began her caption alongside a photo of Brian smiling behind his birthday dinner. “And then I got to marry a Halloween baby! Celebrating you is the greatest thing we get to [do] today my love. You make our lives brighter everyday and I feel so lucky to be yours and for our kids to have the best daddy! Happy Birthday to our whole world!”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Camila Cabello Drastically Transforms Her Look in Wake of Shawn Mendes Breakup

The saying that when a girl goes through a rough breakup she changes her hair may be true in the case of singer Camila Cabello. The former Fifth Harmony member and her ex Shawn Mendes announced their split recently after two years together. Now, Cabello is debuting a new and dramatic look. The "Havana" singer shared her new look on Instagram. "I clean up ok," she captioned a picture of her hair dyed green and cut short, with an accompanying green dress.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Camila Cabello Just Revealed a Minty Fresh Post-Breakup Hair Transformation

Camila Cabello's latest transformation is straight out of the breakup handbook—and I mean that in the best way possible. The pop star, who recently announced the end of her two-year relationship with fellow singer Shawn Mendes, reappeared on Instagram to show off a minty-fresh new look. In the series of photos, her light green top is complimented by matching nails and, yes, a brand-new matching mint green color that's giving modern-day Cinderella.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

111K+
Followers
12K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy