Shawn Mendes Drops Emotional Post-Breakup Single & Fans Are Sobbing

Photo: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes just dropped a new single and fans are sobbing.

Mendes released the post-breakup ballad on Wednesday (December 1), delving into the heartfelt emotions that come with a recent split. The “Treat You Better” singer recently announced in a joint statement with longtime girlfriend Camila Cabello that the two were calling it quits after more than two years of dating . Mendes reportedly initiated the breakup conversation , but the joint statement shared to both of their social media accounts said that Mendes and Cabello “decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.” The statement added that “we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.”

Now, Mendes is slowing it down on his new single, which he teased earlier this week . Mendes sings on the new track: “I start to imagine a world where we don't collide/ It's making me sick but we'll heal and the sun will rise/ If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy/ It'll be okay/ If we can't stop the bleeding/ We don't have to fix it, we don't have to stay/ I will love you either way”

Listen to “It’ll Be Okay” here :