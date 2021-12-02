Narcotics bust in North Fort Myers

A North Fort Myers Narcotics investigation has turned into a arrest. Lee County deputies made the arrest of Adam Perlberg on November 30 at the Riverview Inn in North Fort Myers.

Deputies made contact with Perlberg at the Inn before he fled the scene. He was detained and was also in possession of narcotics and a firearm.

Detectives found 17.2 grams of Fentanyl, 13.63 grams of crystal Methamphetamine, and 0.66 grams of Cocaine in his room at the Inn.

Perlberg was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and an array of narcotics charges to include Trafficking in Fentanyl, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of a Controlled Substance without Prescription.