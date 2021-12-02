Hackers access personal information of 400,000 Planned Parenthood patients

T housands of people had their personal information accessed by hackers in a data breach of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles last month.

John Erickson, a spokesman for Planned Parenthood , said hackers installed malicious software and “exfiltrated” files affecting roughly 400,000 patients between Oct. 9-17 from the network, according to the Washington Post .

"We take our commitment to privacy very seriously," Planned Parenthood Los Angeles wrote in letters to patients. "We work hard to protect our patients' information. We are writing to inform you of an incident involving some of your information."

"As soon as we determined what files were involved, we began a review to determine what they contained," the letter said. "On November 4, 2021, we identified files that contained your name and one or more of the following: address insurance, date of birth, and clinical information, such as diagnosis, procedure, and/or prescription information."

Erickson said there is no indication at this point that the information was used for "fraudulent purposes," according to the report. The group also said it worked with law enforcement and a cybersecurity firm to investigate the hack.

This is not the first time that the women's healthcare and abortion services provider has been hacked. In 2015, Planned Parenthood's online databases were hacked.

News about the October hack on Planned Parenthood was reported the same day that the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization . The case focuses on Mississippi's law, which bans most abortions from being performed after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The Washington Examiner reached out to Planned Parenthood Los Angeles for a statement.

